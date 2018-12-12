When I'm starting a new relationship, I like to proceed slowly at first while I take my sweet time considering if this is someone I want to commit to. Once I’ve made that decision, well, that when it turns into full steam ahead. Basically, I go from “I don't know about you” to “knock knock, I'm here, and I brought a moving van.” Hey, I'm a Virgo and that's just how we do it, because we're one of the zodiac signs who love to take their relationships slowly — but when we know, we know.

Some signs, like Aries or Pisces, like to rush straight into a relationship, only to have second thoughts later. But for other signs, they have to really take their time and make sure that the person they are seeing causally is really the right fit for something more serious. It could be self-protection, or fear of intimacy; whatever the case, some signs just need that extra bit more time to stop and think before they are fully willing to give you their heart. So, if like me you're a firm believer that only fools really do rush in, well then, you're probably one of these following signs.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy For Cancer, starting a new relationship is both an exciting and terrifying time. For this water sign, ruled by the Moon no less, emotions run very deep and very powerful, which makes their hearts all the more vulnerable when they do open up. So, to help safeguard their feelings, they hide behind an emotional shell that at times can feel like it it's impossible to pierce through. This sign is shrewd and cautious and carefully considers whether or not someone is worth the risk before getting serious. But be patient, loving, and loyal and Cancer will shed that shell all on their own.

Virgo (Aug 23 To Sept. 22) Giphy Why do Virgos like to take things so slowly? Because they have a lot of data to collect before they are willing to go all-in on a romance. They need to analyze, collate, and second guess every aspect of how they feel and the person they are dating before they are ready to go all-in. In fact, they’ve probably literally made a list of the pros and cons of the relationship before committing. It also doesn’t help that they can be a bit shy and insecure about their own feelings. Listen, you can't be this critical about others and not have some of that turn back in on yourself. However, like Cancer, this is a sign worth waiting for — because once Virgo can get over themselves, they are just about the most empathetic and loyal partner you could ask for.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19) Giphy Honestly, Capricorn is just kind of too busy to rush into a relationship. After all, taking over the world, or at least their corner of it, demands a lot of their time. While Capricorn definitely wants love, they need to be very sure that they are with a worthy partner. Is this person going to add to their life in a way that balances out the sacrifice of the time it will take to tend to a relationship? Will they support them and help them to achieve all their goals? Until they are totally sure that you are both on the same page, they are going to take it slow and not get in too deep. This is not a sign that just gets swept away in the emotion of a new romance.