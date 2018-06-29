Astrology can be a really helpful tool in many areas of your life, such as your career path, learning more about who you really are, and, of course, understanding matters of the heart. For instance, knowing how soon you like to define the relationship. Have you ever been accused of moving too quickly in relationships? Or maybe of moving a bit too... well, glacially slow? That could just be an astrology thing, because some signs just naturally move fast when it comes to love and locking it down, while others need to take their time and just aren't interested in rushing into anything. There is nothing inherently wrong with either approach, but knowing this about yourself can help you become a better communicator. So, if someone you're dating is getting impatient, or feeling a little overwhelmed, you can be open with them about who you are, and what they can expect.

It also takes some pressure off you to do things "right." Instead, you can take things at your own pace — whether that’s a crawl, a sprint, or somewhere in between. So, with that in mind, here's when you can expect to finally DTR based your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Almost Immediately Giphy You may think a free spirit like Aries might have a fear of commitment, but the truth is, when they see something they want, they go for it — and that includes matters of the heart. They trust their gut, are impulsive, and, let's be honest, a bit impatient. So if they're dating someone they feel like they want to be with, well then, there is no time like the present to make it official.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Not Too Long, But They Won't Rush Giphy Because Taurus is ruled by the planet of love, Venus, they pretty much go through life with their heart on their sleeve. This makes them both open to relationships and commitment, and more than a little vulnerable, which can often come out as possessiveness. If they really like someone, they aren't going to exactly rush into the DTR conversation, but at the same time they don't want to risk the other person slipping away, so better to go ahead and lock it down in the first couple of months.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): They Are Going To Make You Wait For It Giphy Nothing freaks a Gemini out more than having to make a snap decision. They require time to mull everything over from every angle, so don’t expect them to DTR right away. However, the upside to waiting for a Gemini to make up their mind is that they won't keep you in the dark while they're thinking. That’s because this eloquent sign is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. So, you’ll always know where they're at, and when they finally do DTR, it won’t come out of nowhere.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Fairly Quickly Giphy The Crab is a very emotional and loving sign who just loves to be in love, so you can expect them to define the relationship as quickly as possible. It’s a lot easier to get into a relationship with a Cancer than it is to get out of one, as they struggle to let go. But we’ll save that for another day.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): They Won’t Leave You Hanging Giphy Confident Leo never struggles to know exactly what they want, and thanks to all that ego, they aren't afraid to put it out there pretty quickly. Leos tend to DTR pretty soon in a relationship, typically in the first couple of months. This is partly because they are so warm-hearted and open to love, but also because they can be a little bossy, so they like to set the pace of the relationship.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sept. 22): They Know What They Want Quickly Giphy Virgo may be very critical (especially about themselves), but they also tend to know what they want and when they want it, thanks to the power of their intellect and analytical skills. They’ve thought it all through, from every angle, and quickly. It's also hard to impress a Virgo, so if you made it over that obstacle, there’s no point in waiting. Time to make it official.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22): Not Too Long, But Not Too Fast Giphy Of all the signs, it’s hardest to predict when Libra will be ready to DTR because even they don’t know exactly how they feel for a while. On one hand, they're easygoing and indecisive, and would just really prefer to go with the flow. On the other hand, Libra is a born romantic with an open heart. Eventually, the romantic side of this Venus-ruled sign will win out. It’s just a matter of when.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Whirlwind Quick Giphy Scorpio doesn’t do anything slowly. They're all about boldness, passion, and following their hearts, so they have a tendency to have whirlwind romances that get defined really quickly. Here’s the thing, though: Along with all that passion comes a deep vulnerability that makes trust difficult for Scorpio, so while you may DTR quickly, there may be a lot of on-and-off-again until that trust is built.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Really Soon — Or Not At All Giphy Sagittarius is a sign of complete contradiction. They are both the most fickle and difficult to pin down in the zodiac and the quickest to DTR. Sag is very wild at heart and fears anything that will limit their freedom, but, at the same time, they are blindly optimistic and can easily get caught up in their feelings. When this happens, they can impulsively make things official. Just be wary that Sag falls out of love just as quickly as they fall in it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): A Very Reasonable And Well Thought Out Amount Of Time Giphy Don’t bother trying to rush a Capricorn — it will only make them wary and slow down even more. Everything this sign does is slow, methodical, and prudent. It’s not that they don't feel all the flowery passion of love, they just don't let their heart take over their head. They will date for a while, and then carefully consider if there is a future before finally defining the relationship. That way, they won't waste your time by rushing into something that wouldn't last. So, while you may have to wait six months for that DTR talk, you can count on Cap to really mean it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Takes Their Sweet Time Giphy Like Capricorn, rushing an Aquarius is a fool's errand. Nothing is going to make them move any more quickly than they feel is right. They don't act on emotion, but rather through careful consideration about what is best for them. They are very independent, so they don't feel as though there is any reason to rush into a commitment until the time is right for them. So, if you are dating an Aquarius, expect to wait, and wait, for that DTR conversation.