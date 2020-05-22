Leo women would rather eat dirt than put a lid on their charisma, sex appeal, and big, brave hearts. In the celebrity camp, examples abound: Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Lopez, Charli XCX, and Viola Davis, to name a handful. But few are doing it like Kylie Jenner, a Leo queen who started her reign on Aug. 10, 1997. With her famous family, cosmetics company, and Instagram clout behind her, she embodies Leo's confidence, beauty, and all-eyes-on-me attitude. This sign can be a lot for some people, which begs the question: What zodiac signs are most compatible with Kylie Jenner, a quintessential Leo?

Jenner would probably thrive alongside someone who won't pass judgment on what haters would call "vanity," and what stans consider Jenner's bad b*tch responsibilities. She'd love a partner who can help her pick out the perfect Skims fit for Instagram and take it just as seriously as she does. She'd flourish dating someone who encourages her to be extra AF while also being a shoulder to cry on when she's stressed or tired under pressure. Here are four signs who would be super compatible with Jenner, given her needs as a Leo.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

Taurus is forever on their grind, which is something ambitious Leo finds totally hot. Likewise, if Jenner had a Taurus partner, they'd root for her as she tirelessly pursues her career goals. Along with work, the home is also important to Taurus. What's fun for Leo is this earth sign's expensive taste. Jenner would have a blast shopping for luxury home goods with her bull boo and cheering them on when they put the furniture together.

When Taurus isn't indulging their Leo partner as the occasional "plus one," this sign is an absolute homebody. But they'll relax in style. Jenner and her Taurus boo would totally bond over adding a bunch of designer sweats to cart — but only when the Yeezy collection gets old, of course.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Sag doesn't back down from anything, whether it's a Twitter fight or a friend's dare to go sky-diving. If Jenner dated a Sagittarius, she'd live for this partner who's just as fiery and smart-mouthed as she is. In turn, Jenner's Sag boo would be impressed by her quick clap-backs.

Leo's lust for life and Sag's thirst for travel are an undeniable point of compatibility. Sag's impulsive nature means they're always down to hop on a Kardashian private jet. These two would find a way to tear it up in Calabasas, too, without a doubt. Plus, Sag has a reputation as the "philosopher" of the zodiac. Jenner would get a kick out of listening to them discuss their theories on life and death in the Uber home after a party.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Symbolized by the scales, Libra always strives for balance. Since Jenner's sign is attracted to chaos, a Libra could balance out her taste for bravado. Libra could use their tenderness to talk Jenner down from reckless decisions — without totally killing her vibe.

Jenner's air sign partner would patiently review final edits on her adorable Instagrams of Stormi and would give her detailed feedback on her Met Gala dress options. This partner would easily understand that these tasks come with the territory of being a global bad b*tch.

When it comes to the signs that can handle dating a Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, and Taurus are a small, well-equipped, and blessed group. So, Kylie Jenner, jot this down!