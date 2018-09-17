When the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan gave birth to daughter Stormi, the internet freaked out. Since then, it seems like even more people know about Kylie Jenner and her cosmetics empire than ever before. Naturally, wondering about everyone Kylie Jenner has ever dated makes sense. The Kardashian-Jenner family is as close to royalty in America as you can get right now. They may have gotten their start with their reality show, but now they're a household name and you can't go anywhere without hearing some sort of news about them.

Since Jenner and her current boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi this past February, it's only natural to look back and reflect on all the boys Jenner has loved before. Because even though real life isn't like a Netflix rom-com, Jenner's dating history might as well be. Seriously, the 21-year-old doesn't mess around when it comes to finding love, and she's been with some real studs over the years. So if you're curious (you're curious), read on.

Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's team for comment on the unconfirmed relationships but did not hear back by the time of publication.

1 Ramsey IV ramseylewis on Instagram Jenner's first real boyfriend was reportedly Ramsey IV, according to MTV. The two dated for three years, from 2008 to 2011, and got together when Jenner was 12 years old. Basically, she had more game when she was a preteen than I do at the ripe old age of 24. So, there's that.

2 Cody Simpson Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ah, young love. According to Daily Mail, Jenner and the teen heartthrob briefly dated in 2011, but neither one really talked much about the relationship. That was, until Simpson joked about it in a 2014 interview with Ross Mathews. "The whole K-O-D-Y thing didn’t really work for me," Simpson said on the show. Obviously, he was joking, but it's pretty funny to think about any world where the Kardashian-Jenners would request he change the spelling of his name. As the saying goes, the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.

3 Jaden Smith John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yes, Jenner has a star-studded dating history. According to Life & Style magazine, Jenner and Smith dated briefly in 2013, but allegedly, Smith was one of the reasons Jenner and Tyga broke up years later. So maybe Smith was Jenner's "one who got away"? Either way, they were cute together!

4 Lil Twist David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I'll be honest with you: I'm not exactly hip with the youths, so I don't know who this person is. But the two were allegedly an item back in 2013, and often spent time hanging out with mutual friend Justin Bieber.

5 Tyga Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Everyone knows that Jenner dated rapper Tyga for about two years, from 2015 to 2017. The two had an on-again off-again relationship, but were seemingly very into each other. In fact, true Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans will know that Tyga actually performed at Kendall Jenner's Sweet 16 in 2011. So really, these two have a long history.