For those of you who haven't been keeping up, this summer is the summer of the celeb engagement. And two of the most hyped engagements are those of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin — both of whom have been together for less time thank Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. So, yeah. I think we're all wondering the same thing here: When will Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get married!? Elite Daily has reached out to both reps for comment, but did not hear back at time of publication.

After keeping an extremely low profile while Jenner was pregnant with their six-month old daughter, Stormi Webster, the two have slowly been easing their way back into the spotlight. They do cute interviews together, they make red carpet entrances and they even shared an adorable peck at the VMAs last weekend.

So, naturally, we're all wondering when they're going to give into the latest celeb fad and just tie the knot already. Well, according to a recent report, wedding bells aren't totally off the table for the A-list couple. "Kylie and Travis have been inseparable lately, and their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day," a source told Entertainment Tonight. The source also added that, while the couple has discussed marriage, they're focused on taking things one step at a time for now. So don't plan on a wedding special anytime soon but definitely get your hopes up for Scott/Jenner nuptials sometime in the future.

When this wedding day eventually does come along, you can bet your bottom dollar that Jenner's whole family is going to be on board with it.

No, seriously. Even Kris is totally cool with their relationship. "When Kris [Jenner] sees Kylie and Travis together, she's convinced they're on the right path," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "At first she worried about Kylie starting a family so young because she felt she had no say. Kris knows Kylie does what Kylie wants, so Kris just had to hope for the best."

David Buchan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner's sister's are also pleased with how Scott has been treating their sister and their young niece. "Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney are pleasantly surprised by how involved Travis has become in his daughter's life," the source continued to Entertainment Tonight. "They know he has a huge career, but he is clearly taking the time to be there for both Kylie and Stormi."

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

OK, so we won't be seeing a Jenner/Scott wedding gracing our television screens any time in the near future. But I'm cool with that. Just like I'm cool with Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson deciding to get married pretty much immediately after their first date. Every couple is different. Every relationship is different. And, as much as we'd like to know everything there is to know about all our favorite celeb couples, we have no idea what their connections are like behind closed doors! So let's just be happy that they're happy. No matter what that looks like.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!