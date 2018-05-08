Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The first thing Wood comments on in this image is Scott's face which looks either like he's "a little bit out of it" or that he's trying to achieve an "almost mannequin-like affect."

The hope for their love in this photo lies in his feet. "A nice thing is that, if you look at his foot placement, he has his back foot pointed towards her," Wood notes. "He doesn't even always do that. The feet are the most honest portion of the body — I always say that — and I really liked that he at least did that which is actually fairly strong."

"Also, if you look at his upper body, above the waist and up his shoulder, it's into her with his head towards her," she continues. "I would like him to be closer but I'm taking some consideration in these reads in the dress. The dress has some fragility to it so you have to be careful of it."

Another out-of-the-ordinary display of affection for Scott can be seen in his hand placement. "You see the left hand, the fingers are holding her and it's a nice hold," Wood explains. "It's not too tight and it's not relaxed. Sometimes he's very relaxed and open like he doesn't want to really even touch her. So that's really nice."

"What you see here with her is she's doing a little bit of the cutesy with her look down and her shoulder placement but she also has both her hands and arms around him," Wood says of Jenner. "But she's not doing anything clingy. It's just that she's got her arms and hands around him."

Wood asses that the message Jenner is trying to send here is, "This is my man."

"Then she has her full body and all of her body windows — that starts with her feet, at her knees, at her pelvis, at her stomach, at her heart, at her neck, and her hands — all towards him," she continues. "All of those body windows are open towards him saying he's the most important thing. No matter what's going on with all of the paparazzi and this fabulous dress I'm wearing, he's the most important thing."

Wood also notes that she wishes Scott's facial expression reflected a little more comfort around his BAE in this photo but, unfortunately, she's not getting that from this image.