Some of us have pretty high hopes for the 2018 Met Gala. I, for one, hope Kim Kardashian gives us just one more bleached eyebrows slay, as she did at the 2016 Gala. And, considering the fact that Rihanna always shows up wearing the most daring gown to make sure our jaws drop, I'm also interested to see what she wears next. But the Met Gala isn't just about the fashion — it's about the guest list, too. Which had me wondering: is Kylie Jenner at the 2018 Met Gala? The answer, of course, is yes, and these photos of Kylie Jenner at the 2018 Met Gala — her first major red carpet since Stormi's birth — will not disappoint.

Since giving birth to her and boyfriend Travis Scott's daughter back in February, Jenner has tended to stay out of the public eye. On a few rare occasions, she's been spotted out on dates with her boo, but overall, she keeps her distance. (I don't blame you, girl.) My guess is, considering the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala is like prom times 1,000, how could she miss it?! And apparently, that guess was right. On May 7, she attended the event alongside her man and she looked phenomenal.

FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES

On one hand, I'm not surprised to see her, given her affinity for fashion. But then again, she's also reportedly been battling with external pressures to get back to her pre-baby body (though it's honestly no one's business and she looks phenomenal), which kind of makes her appearance at the gala just a bit shocking. Back in March, in a now-deleted tweet during a Q&A session with her followers on Twitter, Jenner revealed that she'd gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy and later explained that she wants to lose 20 pounds. However, I think I speak for everyone when I see she's been slaying our Instagram feeds as equally as before since making her return to social media. And don't even get me started on this Met Gala look...

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 20-year-old has been super busy enjoying her new life as a mom and a companion. She even went completely MIA during the majority of her pregnancy so she could have some peace and time away from the spotlight. On Feb. 4, after months of pregnancy rumors, Jenner announced that she'd not only been pregnant, but had also given birth to a daughter, Stormi Webster, just days before. Part of the announcement read,

I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.

I'm thrilled that she showed up to this year's gala and slayed just as much as she did last year. So I guess I can finally get over her going MIA during her pregnancy.

In 2017, Jenner dazzled in a sheer, 3D floral-embellished Atelier Versace gown, decorated in rose gold beading and gorgeous fringes that hung from her shoulders. She later posed for an epic, star-studded bathroom photo, and though it broke the Met Gala's no-selfie rule, the post gave some of us life and high hopes for what she'd pull off this year.

She clearly topped her look from last year, if you ask me, and is back like she never left. Slay, mama. Slay.