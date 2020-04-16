Kylie Jenner has had it with body-shamers. The KarJenner family receives a lot of internet shade, but on April 15, there was one comment Jenner simply wasn't able to let slide. After a fan account shared a throwback video of Jenner, an internet troll slid in with a not-so-nice remark about her weight. But Jenner didn't miss the snarky comment when scrolling. Believe me when I say Kylie Jenner's response to haters commenting on her weight was applause worthy.

It all went down on the popular fan account Kyliessnapchat. The account uploaded a throwback video of Jenner at the 2017 Sugar Factory restaurant opening in Las Vegas and fans were loving the memory. In the clip, Jenner looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a tube top dress while meeting fans. But a few followers sent shade rather than praise. "Wow she's so skinny here," one person wrote, while another replied, "she was better."

Jenner has been known to lurk the fan account and caught wind of the remarks. She had little patience for the body-shaming comments and shot back at them with an epic comment of her own. "I birthed a baby," Jenner replied, instantly shutting them down.

You can see the exchange for yourself below.

Fans had Jenner's back all the way after seeing the exchange. "Didn’t even deserve a comment but great answer," one person said. "I usually don’t like the kardashians but I applaud her comment. Like damn," one person wrote.

In the past, Jenner has been completely transparent about her changing body after giving birth to baby Stormi. In a July 2018 Q&A with Jordyn Woods posted on her YouTube channel, she reflected on what was different after having a baby. "I feel like, you know, my stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my bum’s bigger, my thighs are bigger," she said. "It's just a change, and honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before."

Of course, Jenner looks amazing at any weight, and her epic clapback deserves to be applauded. One thing's for sure: there is no shame in Jenner's post-baby body game.