Kylie Jenner faces a lot of backlash on social media, and, no doubt, has learned to tune out the noise. Celebrities are unfortunately a target for online bullies, and Jenner does a very good job of not giving trolls the attention they crave. However, on Tuesday, March 3, when a video of her sitting poolside with her daughter, Stormi, caused an uproar about the shape of her toes, Jenner reacted with a hilarious message. Kylie Jenner's response to people hating on her feet was the perfect clapback.

After returning from a tropical vacation with Stormi and some of her girlfriends, Jenner spent some quality time with her tot on Tuesday, just chilling in the back yard of their Calabasas, California home. Jenner and Stormi enjoyed a nice conversation while splashing their feet in the pool, and the makeup mogul was able to caption their sweet mother-daughter moments on her Instagram Stories.

Shortly after the two went inside the house, questions and comments about Jenner's feet caught her attention, sparking Jenner to reply and explain why her toes might look different to some.

“Everyone wants to come for my f*cking toes,” Jenner said in an IG Story as she wiggled her feet. "By the way, I have cute ass feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school, and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place."

Watch Jenner demonstrate how different angles make her toes appear different in the videos below.

After Jenner's hilarious series of videos explaining how she once broke her middle toe, she turned the focus to her sister, Kendall Jenner.

"Meanwhile!!!!! @KendallJenner,” Kylie wrote alongside a pic of Kendall's feet. “I’m sorry but wuttttt.”

Kylie Jenner on Instagram

Props to Kylie for not caring what people think about her feet — and for clowning Kendall to take the focus off herself. That's true sister stuff right there.