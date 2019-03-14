When you think of different kinds of places you'd like to travel to, you might be daydreaming of a sunny beach getaway, a peaceful retreat in the mountains, a quick-paced vacation to a bustling city, or even a bougie week spent at a winery. But a destination that should definitely be at the top of your bucket list is the desert. The options are endless: You can go glamping under the stars with your boo, camp out with your bestie in a trendy vintage Airstream, or even spend a night just chilling in your car with cozy quilts. Regardless, your desert adventure will be one to remember, so you'll need Instagram captions for desert pics for all of your snaps.

It's true: The desert isn't just for Coachella, although that's an incredible trip as well. Airbnbs and glamping experiences are strategically placed all around various deserts like Joshua Tree in California and the Moroccan part of the Sahara Desert. (And luckily, you don't have to be a camping expert to have a rich travel experience in the desert.)

So, if you're ready for the kind of vacation that will leave you — and your Instagram feed — longing for more, grab your SO or your bestie, roll down your windows, and drive out to the sandy getaway of your dreams. The desert awaits.

1. "What makes the desert beautiful is that somewhere it hides a well." — Antoine de Saint-Exupery

2. "Wanderlust and desert dust."

3. "Adventure is out there." — Up

4. "I don't see the desert as barren at all; I see it as full and ripe. It doesn't need to be flattered with rain. It certainly needs rain, but it does with what it has, and creates amazing beauty." — Joy Harjo

5. "Of all the paths you take in life, make sure some of them are sandy."

6. "Go where you feel the most alive."

7. "A desert is a place without expectation." — Nadine Gordimer

8. "Sand is my favorite color."

9. "Peace, love, and desert dust."

10. "Never met a desert sunset I didn't like."

11. "I was born to explore."

12. "Always take the scenic route."

13. "This is the sense of the desert hills, that there is room enough and time enough." — Mary Hunter Austin

14. "There's no WiFi in the desert, but I'm definitely going to find a better connection out here."

15. "Every dreamer deserves to get away every once in a while."

16. "You should not see the desert simply as some faraway place of little rain. There are many forms of thirst." — William Langewiesche

17. "Forever wandering where the WiFi is weak."

18. "Good, clean fun — in the sand."

19. "I love the desert and its incomparable sense of space." — Robyn Davidson

20. "Find me where the wild things are." — Alessia Cara, "Wild Things"

21. "Out here, whenever there's a lull in the conversation, nature gives us a real tumbleweed to break the silence."

22. "Windows down, wind through my hair, desert dust in my shoes."

23. "I'm branching out." (Use this caption on a pic of you posing next to a particularly large cactus.)

24. "Camping hair, don't care."

25. "Night comes to the desert all at once, as if someone turned off the light." — Joyce Carol Oates

26. "Switched out my Netflix streaming for an Airstream instead."

27. "Somehow, the stars are just better out here."

28. "You're off to great places. Today is your day. Your mountain is waiting. So get on your way." — Dr. Seuss