It can be hard to find the words to describe the bond between you and your best friend. Just like peanut butter and jelly, Taylor Swift and red lipstick, or David Rose and Stevie Budd from Schitt’s Creek, you two are an inseparable duo with a history of shared adventures and fun memories. While it can be hard to sum up your ride-or-die relationship in just a few words, these short captions for best friends (or even a caption for best friend in one word) can capture everything you need and want to say.

Chances are that everybody in your friend group already knows you and your bestie are a package deal, considering one never goes anywhere without the other, you’re the first person they’ll text about anything, and you have a separate Instagram account just for stanning your friendship. However, these short and sweet captions for best friends are a seriously fun way to memorialize you and your bestie’s special bond on social media while also putting a smile on your BFF’s face. They share your feelings, without getting too mushy, and some even refer to your favorite Internet trends.

Not to mention, you’d likely rather be hanging out with your bestie than sitting on your phone thinking of caption ideas for your latest BFF selfies or an appreciation post. So, these short and sweet captions for best friends come to the rescue, and will quickly help you gush about your BFF-ship online and in between your hangs in just a few words (or even just one).

“Better together.” “All the heart eyes for you.” “You feel like sunshine.” “We’re like Taylor Swift and red lipstick. Inseparable.” “So happy you were born.” “Good adventures, best friends.” “Two friends on a perfect day.” “Never letting you go.” “Friends: have less, but the best.” "I'm only me when I'm with you." — Taylor Swift, “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” “Going our own way.” “You are gold, solid gold.” “That’s my best friend.” — Saweetie, “Best Friend” “We’re the definition of friendship.” “‘Til the end, you’re my best friend.” “Bestie.” “Love you.” “Lucky is an understatement.” “That’s cute.” “I’m in it for the long haul.” “All in.” “Be right there.” “Drive safe.” “Here for you.” “You’re all the good in the world.” “Endlessly proud.” “You’ve got this.” “The grass is greener wherever you are.” “Talk to the matching bracelets.” “You, from my POV.” “Forever kind of thing.” “My favorite memories.” “Bestie photo dump.” “This will be a throwback.” “Angel.” “Leveling up every day.” “Support system.” “Thanks for being you.” “Unconditional.” “Love comes in so many forms.” “I’m a total stan for you.” “BFF check!” “So glad I’m your BFF.” “Buy one, get one free.” “Tell me you’re best friends.” “Nothing but love.” “I’m just so glad you exist.” — Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist” “To infinity and beyond.” — Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story “Last bud not least.” “I’d share my fries with you.” “You have a pizza my heart.” “Endless smiles.” “Cheers to us.” “Come hang out.” “Reality > Instagram.” “See you on the internet.” — Call Your Girlfriend podcast “I like the way you roll.” “Unmatched.” “Friends who vibe together…” “Lock and key.” “Happy face emoji.” “Sending hugs.” “Living in bestie bliss.” “Beautiful. Radiant, actually.” “XOXO.” “What’s up, bestie?” “Call you later.” “This is your shirt.” “Family.” “I live here now.” “My human bean.” “To the moon and back.” “A bestie hang a day, keeps the bad vibes away.” “No more bad days.” “My people.”