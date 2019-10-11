This season, you may be doing a lot of hiking so you can see the leaves in all their vibrant beauty. You may be taking on summits in your favorite pair of sneakers, and snapping selfies that require some clever captions for top of mountain pics. Those selfies will likely feature beautiful #views, beaming smiles from you and your travel buddy, and hills that stretch for miles and miles. So, it’s right to assume a mountain emoji or cliché pun isn’t enough.

While simple captions can elevate pictures you take at home or get with a steaming latte at the local coffee shop, hiking selfies are on their own level — quite literally. After spending an hour or so of climbing upwards and working every muscle in your body, they capture the bliss of tossing down your backpack, grabbing a drink of water, and knowing you’ve reached your destination. At the summit, there may be signs that read the altitude where you stand, or interesting wildlife in the background that makes the location even more exciting and a symbol of your progress.

After you’ve reapplied your favorite SPF, snacked on a granola bar, and taken a cleansing breath, you’ll want to pose with everything in sight. You can throw your arms up while looking out at the panoramic view, smile wide while holding your water bottle, or even film a TikTok dance that’s not too exhausting.

Whatever you decide on, know that your content deserves an epic caption that says, “This is the peak of hiking season” and “Make room on your bucket list for this,” all at once. These captions for mountain views will meet the moment.

"Are we at the top of the mountain yet?" "I think we just peaked." "They’re going to move mountains." "Change your altitude every once in a while." "Taking life one climb at a time." "I love my besties to the top of the mountain and back." "Getting used to these epic #views." "So, this is what the world looks like from above." "I've never met a mountain view I didn't like." "Never miss a moment in the mountains." "Less talking, more looking at the views." "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this." "I'm exhausted, but it was worth it for this view." "On top of mountains, under beautiful skies." "Always take the scenic route." "This was, without a doubt, an adventure." "Top of the mountain to ya." "Life’s a climb, but the view is great." — Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana: The Movie "Take a peak at this." "Into the thick of it." — The Backyardigans, “Into the Thick of It” "Happy to be here." "Alexa, play ‘Up’ by Cardi B." "TFW you’ve reached the top of the mountain..." "Flex on me, Mother Earth." "I swear the air smells better up here." "Highly recommend hiking with your besties." "Don’t sweat the small stuff." "I feel kinda free." — Kanye West, “Ghost Town” "Made it to the summit check!" "Channeling my inner Sagittarius." "POV: You just hiked for two hours, and it brought you here." "My entire body is buffering right now."

