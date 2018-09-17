There's something about a city that makes you want to sleep less and dream more. You want to wake up early in the morning and just hustle, like everyone else around you. You see, some adventures are meant for the mountains and going to a place with little Wi-Fi. But experiencing a city is a whole new way of seeing the world — one that ends with bright lights, neon signs, and pizza places that are open well past midnight. If you're visiting one of these places, or even living in a concrete jungle for a while, you're probably in desperate need of a few city captions for Instagram. Those skylines and skyscrapers were built for social media, after all.

Before heading out on the town, you'll grab a cup of coffee at the spot down the street and pick out a trendy outfit. A leather jacket is always a good idea, and people in urban areas love to wear all black. (You could honestly pull off a tutu if you really tried, in the true spirit of Carrie Bradshaw in that opening scene of Sex Aand The City.) You've heard a lot about places like New York City and Los Angeles, where you can surround yourself in inspiration. The sidewalks seem to turn into runways, and even the subway stations are perfect spots for photos. Can't you feel the energy just thinking about it?

Now, all you need to do is capture that feeling for your followers. It won't be easy, because it's hard to put into words, let alone visuals. But, if your favorite shows like Gossip Girl and Friends can do it, so can you. The possibilities are endless, and that's what any city is all about. Just put one of these city captions on your photo that sets the tone, too, OK?

1. "City of stars, are you shining just for me?" — "City of Stars" from La La Land

2. "I fell in love, his name is New York."

3. "Wanderlust and city dust."

4. "My kind of town."

5. "A concrete version of paradise." — Marisa Casciano

6. "These streets will make you feel brand new." — Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, "Empire State of Mind"

7. "Hello city, your lights are fireflies in my heart."

8. "It's the rule of life that everything you have always wanted comes the very second you stop looking for it." — Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City

9. "I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are."

10. "I'm just a small-town girl with big city dreams."

11. "I'd like a cheeseburger, please, large fries, and a cosmopolitan." — Carrie Bradshaw, Sex And The City

12. "We are the dreamers of dreams." — Roald Dahl

13. "The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately." — Tyrese Gibson

14. "Go where you feel most alive."

15. "Nothing beautiful asks for attention."

16. "There's no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

17. "Wherever you are, be all there." — Jim Elliot

18. "Fall in love with as many things as possible."

19. "But first, coffee."

20. "Walking through a concrete jungle."

21. "All you need is love and skylines."

22. "Bright lights, big city."

23. "No sleep in the city."

24. "Thank you for making me feel so alive."

25. "These sidewalks are like a runway."

26. "I'm in love with cities I've never been to and people I've never met." — Melody Truong

27. "Those bright lights are my sunshine."

28. "Wake up and live."

29. "Making a stop at Central Perk."

30. "Exist loudly."

31. "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag

32. "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." — Anita Desai

33. “Start spreading the news…” — Frank Sinatra, “(Theme From) New York, New York”

34. “They say the city never sleeps, but what if I have a bedtime?”

35. “Remember when you dreamed of being where you are now?”

36. “You made me hate this city…” — Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

37. “‘You’ve changed’ bro I’m rewatching Gossip Girl”

38. “Home sweet home.”

39. “Alexa, play ‘Welcome to New York’ by Taylor Swift.”

40. “I can’t imagine calling any other place home.”

Find something that's picture-perfect? You'll truly have no shortage of #content and downtown captions, even if you're just visiting the city for a day. You'll pose with your latte with the skyline in the background, or post a picture of you seeing the sights and bright lights. Having a bunch of street captions for Instagram ready to go is really just in your best interest. Have fun adventuring!