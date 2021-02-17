It may be witty, flirty, and very sexy, but HBO's Sex and the City isn't always the TV show to watch for romance. If you're a cynic like Miranda Hobbes or a free spirit like Samantha Jones, then you're likely to agree with their take on the Manhattan dating scene. However, if you're an optimist like Charlotte York or a hopeless romantic like Carrie Bradshaw, then you know that sometimes, things do work out. For those who are boo'd up with their own Big, you need these fabulous Sex and the City Instagram captions for couples' photos.

Maybe you were rooting for Carrie and Aidan to work out. Perhaps you would have liked to see Samantha and Smith end up together. Whether you were happy with the series' conclusion or not (and no matter how you feel about those Sex and the City movies), there's no denying that romantic quotes from Sex and the City make for A+ Instagram captions for pics with the Steve to your Miranda or the Harry to your Charlotte. (Plus, who knows what will happen in HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot?) I have a feeling even Miranda would approve of these love-filled IG captions for your couples' pics.

1. "The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you that you love, well, that's just fabulous." — Carrie

2. "People do live happily ever after." — Charlotte

3. "Some people are settling down, some people are settling, and some people refuse to settle for anything less than butterflies." — Carrie

4. "A relationship is like couture; if it doesn't fit perfectly, it's a disaster." — Carrie

5. "As far as I'm concerned, the test of a good relationship is are you like this (*frowns*) or like this (*smiles*)." — Samantha

6. "Maybe some women aren't meant to be tamed. Maybe they need to run free until they find someone just as wild to run with." — Carrie

7. "Somewhere out there is another little freak who will love us and understand us and kiss our three heads and make it all better." — Carrie

8. "It took me a really long time to get here, but I'm here. You're the one." — Mr. Big

9. "It's important to remember that love is possible." — Carrie

10. "Monogamy is fabulous. It gives you a deep and profound connection to another human being, and you don't have to shave your legs as much." — Random woman

11. "I think I have monogamy. I must have caught it from you people." — Samantha

12. "Real love. Ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can't-live-without-each-other love." — Carrie

13. "Do you know how lucky you are to have me?" — Charlotte

14. "Sometimes we need to stop analyzing the past, stop planning the future, stop figuring out precisely how we feel, stop deciding exactly what we want, and just see what happens." — Carrie

15. "In a city of infinite options, sometimes there's no better feeling than knowing you only have one." — Carrie

16. "There's no one I could love more." — Aidan

17. "It's the rule of life that everything you have always wanted comes the very second you stop looking for it." — Carrie

18. "The thing is, after a while, you just want to be with the one who makes you laugh." — Mr. Big

19. "Once upon a time in a magical land called Manhattan, a young woman fell in love." — Carrie

20. "Maybe we can be each other's soulmates." — Charlotte

21. "I've done the merry-go-round, I've been through the revolving door, and I feel like I've met somebody I can stand still with for a minute." — Carrie

If you and your boo go together like Cosmos and Manolos, then these captions are for you.