Shake up and pour your cosmos, because Sex and the City is officially getting a revival series. Set to premiere on HBO Max, you'll watch Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda take on New York City in the revival called, And Just Like That. If you're a fan of the OG series, you're likely hyped to see their fave city gals (minus Samantha) making a comeback, which is why you'll need some Sex and the City quotes for Instagram captions celebrating their return.

The wise words and wonderings of Carrie Bradshaw have never left you. Growing up, Carrie and her stylish crew might have been your gurus in the worlds of fashion and dating. So, it makes perfect sense that they'd continue to help you crush it on the 'gram with these timeless Sex and the City quotes. A Charlotte quote would pair perfectly with your happily ever after selfie with your partner, and Miranda words are perfect for ambitious work-from-home snaps. Or, pair a friendship quote from one of the gals with a snap of your housemates having a mimosa brunch.

It doesn't matter if you're more of a Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, or Samantha, because every single one of them have iconic quotes that can easily be used as Insta captions when you're in need. All you need to do is choose which one of these Sex and the City quotes goes best with your picture.

1. "I like my money right where I can see it; hanging in my closet." — Carrie

2. "After careful consideration, I have decided that this is the year I am getting married." — Charlotte

3. "Give me a call when you're ready to talk about something besides men for a change." — Miranda

4. "I love it. It's my thing. Let it go." — Miranda

5. "A lot of sh*t went down in this apartment." — Samantha

6. "I will never be the woman with the perfect hair who can wear white and not spill on it." — Carrie

7. "Do you see us Manhattan? We have it all." — Samantha

8. "The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself." — Carrie

9. "Great love stories are supposed to end with tragedy and tears, not papers from the law firm Gold & Vogel." — Carrie

10. "I guess the cat's out of the bag." — Samantha

11. "The fact is, sometimes it's hard to walk in a single woman's shoes. That's why we need really special ones now and then to make the walk a little more fun." — Carrie

12. "You can have the guts and the courtesy to tell a woman to her face that you no longer want to see her." — Carrie

13. "I realized I do have faith. Faith in myself." — Carrie

14. "Talk about a Happy Meal." — Miranda

15. "I am harsh. I'm also demanding, stubborn, self-sufficient, and always right." — Samantha

16. "Maybe, you have to let go of who you were, to become who you will be." — Carrie

17. "Seasons change, so do cities." — Carrie

18. "It's like there's a pink suede elephant in the middle of the room and nobody wants to talk about it." — Miranda

19. "It's not genuine, it's pure show." — Miranda

20. "The best we can do is breathe and reboot." — Carrie

21. "Will you please not use the f-word in Vera Wang?" — Charlotte

22. "I don't believe in the Republican party or the Democratic party. I just believe in parties." — Samantha

23. "Maybe mistakes are what make our fate... without them, what would shape our lives?" — Carrie

24. "I think I have monogamy. I must have caught it from you people." — Samantha

25. "Some people refuse to settle for anything less than butterflies." — Carrie

26. "What can I say? I've arrived!" — Samantha