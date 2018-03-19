18 Carrie Bradshaw Quotes For When You Really Need To Get Your Life Together

If there's one iconic character who always seemed to have this thing called life figured out (while looking incredibly chic at all times), it's Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City. With her trendy taste in shoes (For real, her closet made us all swoon.), awesome friend crew, and savvy writing skills, we all wanted to be friends with this cool city chick. Sarah Jessica Parker made such an amazing character come to life on screen, and sometimes, when your world low-key feels like it's crumbling, it doesn't hurt to channel Carrie. Some days, you just need a bit of life advice from these Sex and the City and Carrie Bradshaw quotes to get you back into gear.

It's no secret that adulting can be a struggle at times. Seriously, whether it's love that's got you down, your job, or your best friend who really disappointed you, Carrie's got a solid answer. Whatever you're going through, Carrie's probably been through something similar — with, you know, added drama.

Fictional or not, our girl Carrie is here to inspire all of us. So, put on a vibrant shade of lipstick and get those pumps ready to slay the day, because Carrie's here to spill some words of wisdom. If you feel like nothing is going right and you're in a funk, chin up! Read a few of these 18 epic quotes, and go make Carrie proud.

1. "Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates and guys are just people to have fun with."

2. "I'm looking for love. Real love. Ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can't live without each other love."

3. "As we drive along this road called life, occasionally a gal will find herself a little a lost. And when that happens, I guess she has to let go of the coulda, shoulda, woulda, buckle up and just keep going."

4. "Maybe the past is like an anchor, holding us back. Maybe you have to let go of who you were to become who you will be."

5. "Maybe the best any of us can do is not to quit, play the hand we've been given, and accessorize the outfit we got."

6. "Don't forget to fall in love with yourself first."

7. "Here's to the guys who love us, the losers who lost us, and the lucky bastards that get to meet us."

8. "After he left, I cried for a week. And then I realized I do have faith. Faith in myself. Faith that I would one day meet someone... who would be sure I was the one."

9. "They say nothing lasts forever; dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style."

10. "Some love stories aren't epic novels — some are short stories. But that doesn't make them any less filled with love."

11. "It's the rule of life that everything you have ever wanted comes the second you stop looking for it."

12. "I will never be the woman with the perfect hair who can wear white and not spill on it."

13. "Eventually all the pieces fall into place. Until then, laugh at the confusion, live for the moment, and know that everything happens for a reason."

14. "It wasn't logic. It was love."

15. "I'm not afraid of heights. Have you seen my shoes?"

16. "The most exciting, challenging and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you that you love, well, that's just fabulous."

17. "Sometimes we need to stop analyzing the past, stop planning the future, stop figuring out precisely how we feel, stop deciding exactly what we want, and just see what happens."

18. "A relationship is like couture; if it doesn't fit perfectly, it's a disaster."