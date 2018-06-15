After a long day at the office, one of the best ways to boost your spirits is by making happy hour plans with your friends. Happy hour — if you’re 21 or over — is such a treat, because it allows you to break free from your cubicle and chat about anything other than work with your friends. (And let's be honest: Who can pass up a deal on $5 margaritas?) For this joyous occasion, you'll need some drinking captions for Instagram and all your happy hour plans.

As more places are opening back up, you and your coworkers can hopefully have a chance to go back to your usual spots, or try out a new place with seriously Insta-worthy cocktails. You could even plan a virtual happy hour if you’re still working from home. No matter the plans, you know for sure a selfie or two will be snapped along with some drink pics. With no more meetings or calendar invites to deal with for the rest of the day, your squad will be smiling from ear to ear. Pair your favorite photos together with any of these 45 drinking captions. You've already done so much work today, so let these ready-to-use captions can help you out by making the posting process easier. That way, you can get back to having fun, because happy hour doesn’t last forever, and you should enjoy every minute of it.

Shutterstock

“Twinkle, twinkle, little star, point us to the nearest bar." "Take a pitcher, it’ll last longer." “Happy hour o’clock.” "Be happy for this moment." "It's beginning to look a lot like cocktails." "Happy hour? I prefer to make every hour happy." "Happy hour views.” "It's my favorite time of day." "Only count the happy hours.” "Cheers to the freakin' weekend." — Rihanna, "Cheers (Drink to That)" "Time to be a hero and rescue some wine trapped in a bottle." "Move over, coffee. Today is a day for Champagne." "I believe when life gives you lemons, you should make lemonade... and try to find someone whose life has given them vodka, and have a party." — Ron White "After work, we hit the gin." "Good vibes happen at happy hour.” "Stop and smell the rosé." "Live every hour like it's happy hour." "Everything happens for a riesling.” "Finish your day sparkling." "Not wine-ing about this situation.” "It’s time to wine down." "You know what rhymes with Friday? Wine day." "Every hour deserves to be happy." "Time flies when you're having rum." "Friday called. They’re on their way and they’re bringing wine." "To beer, or not to beer, that is a silly question." "Save water, drink wine." "Wine not?" "A party without Champagne is just a meeting." "My happy place.” "Can’t stop to chat. I’m late for a meeting at wine o’clock." "I worked hard all week to put beer on this table." "Frosé kind of day." "Always find time for the things and people who make you happy." “It’s thirsty Thursday.” “Happy hour is necessary on days when meetings could have been emails.” “Let’s make this a recurring meeting.” “Looks like you have a lot on your mind. Wanna drink about it?” “I’m not really a social drinker. I would say it’s mostly work related.” “Happy hour is where my coworkers turn into work besties.” “My office happy hour is whatever hour I leave the office.” “I love my coworkers from my head to mojitos.” “Olive a good martini with my work besties.” “Hanging with you is gin-credible.” “Sip happens at happy hour.”