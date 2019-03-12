28 Instagram Captions For Succulents & Growing Your Likes On The 'Gram

You don't have to look at a calendar to know that the world is blooming right now. In fact, you just have to look outside your window and spot the green buds that are starting to come in on the trees. You have to watch the sun set past 7 p.m., and feel the temperatures rise. In addition, you have to notice that you don't need your oversized sweaters anymore, and do need to hit the "refresh" button on your closet and living space. Can I suggest a shopping trip for new printed pants and pots for plants? Picking up some Instagram captions for succulents might be a good idea, too.

Like me, you're a total succ-er for shopping trips. On Saturday mornings, you love texting your besties in the group chat, asking if anyone wants to go to the mall. Usually, somebody responds with a message like, "Me! I'll be at your house in an hour." You're instantly excited, and use that spare time to get ready, scope out the latest sales on social media, and decide what snack you're going to get at the food court. (You have to choose between a pretzel, a cup of frozen yogurt, or a spicy taco. Oh my!)

Soon enough, your bestie pulls up, and you chat all the way to your favorite stores. She catches you up on her big plans for spring, and how she's going to use this season to launch a business or explore your city or hometown. She tells you about the coffee shops that just opened in the center, and the farmers markets that are posting their schedules so soon. In return, you tell her about the botanical gardens that are blooming near your apartment and how excited you are to start creating some new #content for the 'Gram.

You can picture posing with the succulents at one of those gardens, or even a cute flower shop. You would hold up a pot with a colorful plant, or position your lens to take close-ups of all the leaves and little sprouts. The rows of cacti would be just perfect for capturing artsy moments and bringing color and depth to your feed.

Honestly, what are you waiting for? I think it's time to bring these ideas to life. I think it's time to go to the mall, and then fill a cart up with some new best buds. I think it's time to roll that cart around, and let your bestie take fun, candid shots of you amongst the succulents. Then, I think it's time to edit those shots with the best editing apps of the year, grab one of these 28 captions, and watch your likes grow on the 'Gram.

1. "Pretty fly for a cacti."

2. "Be a cactus in a world of delicate flowers."

3. "Bloom where you are planted."

4. "A cactus is just a really aggressive cucumber."

5. "I'm totally stuck on you."

6. "Hey, you're lookin' really sharp."

7. "You're as cute as my new cactus."

8. "All good things are wild and free." —Henry David Thoreau

9. "Dear, succulent. I promise I'll never desert you."

10. "Be your own kind of beautiful."

11. "Best friends always stick together."

12. "Life would succ without you."

13. "My succulents and I are rooting for you!"

14. "Don't forget to water your dreams." —Jane Lee Logan

15. "I'd like you to meet my new best buds."

16. "Don't be a prick, please."

17. "I've got to go. My succulents need me."

18. "I'm a succ-er for you."

19. "I've been a plant lady since birth."

20. "Cactus makes perfect."

21. "Plant one on me."

22. "I'm glad I pricked you."

23. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy succulents, and that's pretty much the same thing."

24. "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow." —Audrey Hepburn

25. "Aloe you vera much."

26. "You grow girl."

27. "Can't touch this." —MC Hammer, "U Can't Touch This"

28. "Succ it up."

Did you find at least one new plant friend and a caption that'll fit your feed? Perfect! Then, you're well on your way to celebrating this season and all the beautiful things that come with it. There are the refreshing fruit smoothies at the farmers markets and the flowers that are going to fill your gardens. There are the cute sandals that you'll pick up at the mall, and the sun beams that'll brighten up your living space, too.

Personally, though, I think the new succulents sitting on your window sill and the #content you're going to post on the 'Gram will be the very best thing to come out of this season. They're going to get you all the likes, and help you live life in full bloom.