After coming up with a couples costume that you both agree on and figuring out all the props and logistics, there's only one thing left to do: pen the perfect caption to tie it all together. Whether you and your boo are dressed up as Bonnie and Clyde, or you're rocking your Riverdale-themed favorite 'fit, these creative Instagram captions for Halloween 2019 couples costumes are sure to bring a little trick to your treats. Or is it treats to your trick? Honestly, you can decide.

No matter how long you've been seeing you boo, dressing up together on Halloween can be a super fun way to ring in Oct. 31. Whether you're staying up late to craft all the parts of your costume at home or watch Hocus Pocus while ordering all parts of your costume on Amazon, there's no wrong way to do a couples costume. And whether you hit the bars then head to a party, or you just hang at home to pass out candy, celebrating Halloween with your flame can be almost too gourd to be true.

And if you and your honey have the perfect couples costume, here are 21 Instagram captions to really seal the spooky deal.

1. Thanks for always creepin' it real with me. "Creep" by Radiohead plays faintly in the background. (Side note: One time in college, I thought someone was cute, and then I went back to their dorm, and they had three Radiohead posters. Three. I pretended my friend called and left.)

2. I may be a *costume* tonight, but I'm yours' everyday. Whether you're Wonder Woman or a mouse, remind your boo that your love for them spans all the major (and minor) holidays. I love you from Christmas to Arbor Day and everything in between.

3. Being with you is almost too gourd to be true. Sometimes you have to be a little (candy) corny!

4. We're all boo'd up. "Boo'd Up" by Ella Mai is a flippin' bop, and if someone had three Ella Mai posters in their room, I'd boo them right up.

5. You're the treat to my trick. Or the Trick to my treat! IDK your relationship.

6. We won best costume, but the real prize is dating you. (The real prize was the literal prize that we got, but for tonight, we can both pretend that I'm not Monica Geller-competitive and would choose you over winning something.)

7. I'm happy you didn't ghost me, because now you're my boo. I'm happy they didn't ghost you because ghosting can be mean.

8. We may not have had a hot girl summer, but we sure as heck had a hot *ghoul* Halloween. Maybe you had a hot girl summer and a hot goul Halloween.

9. Fangs for the memories. FallOutBoyVEVO on YouTube If you didn't know (cannot believe that I didn't know), Kim K is in the 2007 Fall Out Boy "Thnks fr th Mmrs" music video. You're welcome.

10. If you think I'm sharing my candy with you later, that’s some witchful thinking. I love you, but my Twix bars are mine and that is just how it's going to be.

11. Honestly, we’ve never looked better. This is especially funny if you're dressed up as zombies or dead people with bugs on your face or something.

12. With you by my side, I'll never be spooked. Unless you're also afraid of spiders, and then we're both doomed forever.

13. Love makes this (haunted) house a home. OK, this works if you and your boo live together or if the picture is of you and your boo at a literal a haunted house.

14. We came for the boo-ze and spirits! There's definitely a joke about witch's brews and cold brew in there as well. Maybe that's a morning after 'Gram.

15. That skeleton may have no *body* to dance with, but I'm lucky that I've got you by my side. I have heard my dad tell that, "Why didn't the skeleton go to the dance? He had no body to dance with" joke probably 700 times, and I still laugh.

16. We'd make a vampire pun, but those kind of suck. Are Bella and Edward so out that they're back in again? LMK.

17. We couldn't decide on a couples costume, so we signed a trick or treaty. No lie, a written Halloween contract sounds hot to me.

18. You really make me *bat* my eyes. Aw, shucks.

19. You are just my (blood) type. I don't know my blood type, and I've asked my mom a million times, and she doesn't know. And I'll be real: I'm mildly stressed about it.

20. In our matching costumes, you almost can't tell which witch is which. I swear to goodness, if I went on a date with someone and they knew what a homophone was, I would literally swoon at the table.