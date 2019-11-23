While I can only imagine what kind of celebrity drama goes on behind closed doors, I hardly need to, seeing as much of it winds up on social media anyway. From dramatic breakups and feuding friends, to major life milestones, and everything in between, every aspect of celebrities' lives are often plastered across the internet. The past decade has been especially chock full of wild interactions between some of today's biggest stars. With a new decade just ahead of us, I can't think of a better time to reminisce. I guarantee you'll remember some of these dramatic celeb social media moments from the 2010s.

Before I dive in, let me just remind you "dramatic" doesn't always mean malicious. There's a difference between being dramatic and having drama. For example, Kanye West has had his fair share of dramatic Twitter moments, and some of them had absolutely nothing to do with beef. He's just, well, a dramatic person. And as 2020 fast approaches, and you're looking to lead a drama-free life, I salute you. But the internet is an entertaining place, and there's no harm in reminiscing on the headline-making spectacles to come out of Hollywood in the past 10 years.

July 2010: When Kanye just wanted some cherubs on his rug. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images I didn't know true drama until this tweet from West surfaced.

2010: When 50 Cent called out his Grandma. His angry tweet about completing a simple household chore is still hilarious (especially considering 50 Cent's grandma was definitely not on Twitter).

September 2012: When Rihanna shut Piers Morgan up. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A good rule to follow: Don't tell Rihanna how to dress or what to do with her hair, and you'll remain unscathed. Unlike Morgan, who, for some reason, thought it was a good idea.

November 2012: When Donald Trump discounted the U.S.' whole political system. Trump was dramatic AF when he called the entire 2012 election a "sham." We all know how he feels about the democratic process now.

August 2013: When Lady Gaga dropped Perez Hilton Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Things got messy between former friends Gaga and Hilton after she not only accused Hilton of stalking her, but claimed she caught him in her apartment building. "STAY AWAY FROM ME + MY FAMILY YOU ARE SICK TRYING TO RENT AN APARTMENT IN MY BUILDING TO STALK ME. LEAVE ME ALONE!!!" she tweeted, according to E! For the record, Hilton released a statement saying he was not stalking Gaga. "My heart hurts that my former very good friend Lady GaGa, a person I used to call my 'wifey' and traveled the world with, is making very public and very untrue allegations about me on Twitter," he wrote, according E!. "Any allegation that I am stalking her is utterly false..."

2013: The Brief Spat Between Kanye West and Jimmy Kimmel Kimmel ran a spoof on West, which royally pissed the rapper off — who does not like being spoofed. "JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS," his now-deleted message read, according to Mashable. Only Kimmel's tweets from the feud still stand.

September 2013: When Adam Levine got condescending with Lady Gaga Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images "Ugh..recycling old art for a younger generation doesn't make you an artist. It makes you an art teacher," he wrote, which Gaga's fans suspected was a dig at her then-new Artpop album. Gaga responded in the best way possible: biting sarcasm.

February 2015: When Khloe Kardashian & Amber Rose both took things too far. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amber Rose and Khloé Kardashian duked it out on Twitter after Rose dissed her little sister Kylie Jenner during an interview on Power 105.1's Breakfast Club. "Kylie's a baby," Rose said. "She needs to go to bed at 7 o'clock and relax. It's ridiculous. Tyga should be ashamed of himself. That's how I feel. For sure. He has a beautiful woman and a baby and left that for a 16-year-old who just turned 17." Khloé was not pleased when she got wind of those comments, though, and went on an angry tirade (and equally as problematic) tirade against Rose.

May 2015: When all hopes for a One Direction reunion were crushed. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The year 2015 was a weird time for Directioners. Zayn just quit One Direction and was cozying up to music producer Naughty Boy, who was constantly getting into Twitter fights with Zayn's former bandmate Tomlinson. It was wild. When Tomlinson shaded a photo of Zayn and Naughty Boy, Zayn tweeted back with an absolute zinger that has Directioners shook to this day. "remember when you had a life and stopped making bitchy comments about mine ?" he wrote. I'm still screaming over the fact Zayn had the guts to say this online.

July 2015: When Taylor Swift came for Nicki Minaj when she definitely didn't send for her. Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Minaj's hit song "Anaconda was inexplicably snubbed in the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards nomination, and she did not hold back about it on Twitter. Swift, for whatever reason, thought Minaj was coming for her in her Twitter tirade and replied to Minaj in a now-deleted tweet, writing, "@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot." Speaking of the tweet being deleted, that's probably because Minaj clapped back swiftly, informing Swift her tweets weren't about her, but the lack of recognition for women of color in the music industry. In the end, the ladies buried the hatchet, performing together at the 2015 VMAs as the ultimate display of solidarity.

March 2016: When Kim Kardashian & Bette Midler Got Into The Most Random Feud Ever After Bette Midler trolled Kardashian over her infamous nude mirror selfie, Kardashian dished it right back.

June 2016: When Calvin Harris revealed his split from Taylor Swift. Harris shared a now-deleted tweet about his split from Swift after a little over a year of dating, writing: “The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect." However, the message was fleeting, and so was all that love and respect, since they went on to feud over the track they created together, "This Is What You Came For." Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty Images

August 2016: When Justin Bieber threated to delete his Instagram & Selena Gomez got involved. Gomez fans were not here for Bieber's newfound relationship with Sofia Richie, forcing Bieber to take to Instagram and defend her, writing: "I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand." Selena Gomez didn't take to kindly to that and wrote this in the comment section: "If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol. It should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you." Ummm... Justin went private for 6 months after that.

June 2018: When Chloe Woodard was not here for Jake Paul. Who can forget this epic viral vine? (RIP Vine) Benjamin Juric on YouTube Well, Jake Paul, who is no stranger to internet beef, decided to recreate that classic, and that royally pissed Chloe Woodard (the queen behind the original Vine) off. "Hey Jake! That's my vine! I would say 'in the future, tag me!' but there is no future, stop using my content, and do not associate with me in any way thanks :)," she wrote on Twitter.

November 2018: When Ariana Grande didn't take kindly to Pete Davidson's engagement joke. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Davidson proposed to Maggie Rogers on SNL for a bit, and then joked, "0 for 3," when she shot him down (a clear jab at his failed engagement with Grande), she shared a message of her own. "For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

March 2019: When Khloé Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, and Tristan Thompson had the ultimate fallout. When news broke in February that Khloe Kardashian split with Tristan Thompson after he reportedly kissed Jordyn Woods, all hell broke loose. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Woods and Thompson's teams for comment on the scandal.) In response to Woods' March tell-all interview on Red Table Talk, in which she told her side of the story, Khloé went awf on Twitter and called Woods out, marking one of the most dramatic celebrity moments of 2019.

May 2019: When Tati Westbrook dropped James Charles. Beauty blogger James Charles got into one of the most highly-publicized feuds of the year when he fell out with his longtime friend, Tati Westbrook, in June after endorsing SugarBear Hair Gummies — a direct competitor to Westbrook's health supplement Halo Beauty Vitamins. Westbrook posted a 43-minute video calling out Charles for using her (among other things). Dennie on YouTube He replied with his own video, entitled "No More Lies," which has since been deleted, but not before Twitter memed it to hell and back. The back and forth led Westbrook to share the below message.