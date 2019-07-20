Say what you want about President Donald Trump, but you can't deny that he's one confident president. Since his inauguration in January 2017, the president has said time and time again that he's fixing the United States' problems and he's confident he'll win re-election in 2020. Well, even if Trump loses the presidency come the next election cycle, there may be a chance he won't leave the White House willingly — at least, that's what he's "joked" about. Just take a look at three times Trump joked about not leaving office and see for yourself.

The 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1951, limits presidents to only two terms in office, but that hasn't seemed to stop Trump from fantasizing about more years in the White House. Since winning the 2016 presidential election, Trump has consistently patted himself on the back for his achievements while in the White House. In fact, in January 2019 he claimed that he's one of the "greatest" and "most successful" presidents in United States history. In order to back up this bold statement, Trump has cited work to increase job opportunities, make the economy stronger, and accomplish better relations with foreign nations.

Trump may be confident that he'll be re-elected in 2020 due to his past few years in the White House, but even with more than a year to go, the upcoming race is getting more and more heated. It's too early to tell whether Trump will win or lose, but judging by the president's remarks in the past, he may not leave the Oval Office without a fight.

1. Trump Joked That He'd Challenge Term Limitations Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images When it comes to the White House, presidents have to say their goodbyes after eight years — that is, if they get re-elected for a second term. Well, Trump apparently thinks that rule may be a bit outdated. In April 2018 he jokingly asked during a press conference if the United States should allow a president to serve up to 16 years in office. For the record, the only president to serve more than two terms was Franklin D. Roosevelt, from 1933 to 1945, and whose four elected terms in office inspired the addition of term limits to the U.S Constitution. Trump said, Should we go back to 16 years? Congressman, can we have that extended? Last time I jokingly said that, the papers started saying 'He's got despotic tendencies.' I'm not looking to do it. Trump may not be the biggest fan of the limitations, but hey, rules are rules.

2. Trump Has Claimed That People Will Want Him To Stay Longer Than Two Terms Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Due to the law, Trump's presidency is limited. However, he believes that he's been so beneficial to the country that he took to Twitter on June 16 to not only throw shade at The New York Times and The Washington Post, but also claim that his supporters might ask him to stay longer. Unfortunately for Trump, that's not how the government works. He wrote, The good news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone! For what it's worth, The Washington Post has been around since 1877, and The New York Times — which in 2019 reported a 13-year high in subscription rates under the Trump administration — has been around since 1851, so I doubt that the Trump administration is going to be what ends them.