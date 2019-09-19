The whole point of Hinge is that it's more thought-provoking (and hopefully a tad more profound) than other apps can be. After all, the app's motto is "Designed to be deleted." Part of that expectation lies in the prompts users answer on their profile, for the purpose of giving potential matches more information about themselves upfront. But what do you do if the answers your match has written are still vague as hell? Well, you can keep a few questions of your own on hand. Questions to ask your Hinge Match can be anything about their personality, food preferences, tastes in entertainment, and more. Some other good ones include questions about their views on life — past, present, and future — as well as what they're looking for when it comes to dating.

No matter what kind of question you lead with, there's one main approach you might want to consider keeping in the back of your mind: Make sure the questions are open-ended. That's to say, avoid "yes or no" questions at all costs! Akua Genfi, mental health counselor and co-host of queer, black, sex-ed podcast Inner Hoe Uprising, previously told Elite Daily you should be asking your (potential) date questions that "call for replies that are thoughtful and include more information, including perceptions, thoughts, feelings, and attitudes."

Here's a go-to list of questions to ask if you're looking to learn more about the attractive but mysterious person you've matched with.

Questions About Their Personality & Tastes Kike Arnaiz / Stocksy As Genfi told Elite Daily, "People enjoy talking about themselves, as it’s a topic they know so much about. Direct questions of this nature will get anyone rambling." Some solid personality questions include: 1. How would you describe yourself in three emojis? 2. What's the best movie you've seen this year and why? 3. What album do you have on repeat and why? 4. What's one food that you hated as a kid but love now? 5. Who's your biggest celebrity crush, childhood and present? Asking questions along these lines can really help get the ball rolling. Fingers crossed, you'll find you have a lot in common with the other person — or at least, you're intrigued by them enough to set up a date.

Questions About What They're Looking For Don't stress. Your question can be as straight-forward as simply, "What are you looking for in a relationship?" More potential dating-related questions include: 6. Why did you decide to join Hinge? 7. Are you looking for something monogamous or non-monogamous? 8. What's the most valuable lesson your ex taught you? 9. Have you ever ghosted anyone? 10. What's the first thing you noticed about me? Posing questions in this vein can help you get a better sense of who your Hinge match is as a partner, whether that's casually, or in serious, committed relationships.