If the timeline for texting is a week or less, how much should you actually try to learn about that person before the date? Online dating expert Julie Spira says to keep it light in the pre-date text conversations and suggests limiting it to shared interests and passions. “Knowing their favorite band, what they studied in school, or where they’ve traveled to are light and easy subjects for a chat," says Spira. "Asking how their day is going shows you care."

Spira warns things should get too intimate via text before that first IRL meet-up. “You can’t get to know someone solely and in a meaningful way over texting,” she says. So, instead of trying to learn the person's life story, she advises, “Keep the texting as a flirting tool to send a good morning or good night text, but not in place of meeting on a date, where the physical chemistry and conversation can allow the heart to open up to the possibilities of forming a relationship.”

For Hoffman, it’s even simpler. “All you need to know before a first date is that the person is interesting enough to spend an hour with — that's it. One hour,” she says. Her advice is to save the major filtering and getting to know each other for the first date. She adds that no matter how much you get to know that person over text, "you cannot know if you have a true connection or not until you meet." After all, you don’t want to waste your time getting to know someone only to have no chemistry in person.