7 Texts To Send Before A First Date To Confirm Deets & Break The Ice

Texting before a date is weird — you want to show your interest, but you also don't want to seem too interested. However, you have to say something once the day rolls around, even if it's only to confirm the time and place. It's a great way to relieve some awkward tension, too, because you're probably both a little nervous. What better way to set the tone for the evening with a joke? If you're looking for some witty texts to send before a first date to show that you're excited (but not too excited), I've got some perfect suggestions for you.

Once you're covered the what and the where (just to make sure you don't get accidentally stood up), it might be a good idea to follow up with some light flirtation. Perhaps you want to mention how your date can recognize you at your meeting place. Or you can make a cute quip about the place that you picked to meet. Just like your dating app profile, a couple of funny lines can go a long way, and you only get one chance to make a first impression. Here are a few suggestions for clever texts you can send to your date before you actually meet.

"You'll know it's me, because I'll be the one in the red dress." Shutterstock Though you probably shouldn't wear anything too wild, choosing something distinctive will save your date the awkwardness of trying to hunt you down. ("Excuse me, are you Jen? Oh, sorry, never mind. Um, did you happen to see any other blonde girls here?") It will also give you the perfect opportunity to give your date a little visual preview (because if you don't think they'll be picturing you in your red dress all afternoon leading up to your date, I think you're mistaken).

"Just so you know, I'll definitely be ordering us the guacamole to start." If you're grabbing dinner or drinks, check out the menu beforehand — especially if your date picked out the place. Making a comment about what you plan on ordering will signal to your date that you've done your research and that you're excited about the plan. Don't complain about the menu or simply state your order, of course ("I'll probably get the salmon. What about you?). Instead, think of it as an opportunity to show your initiative.

"So tell me the truth: Are you as cute as you look in your photos?" If you and your date met on a dating app or they happened to send you some photos beforehand, it's tempting to go over-the-top when it comes to complimenting their appearance. ("Wow. You have a seriously sexy body.") But before the first meeting, try to keep it flirty, yet subtle. No need to tell them you can't wait until their clothes are on your carpet (unless you'd really rather skip the date and move straight to the bedroom).

"You're in for a treat tonight — I don't shave my legs for just anyone." Shutterstock Your date doesn't have to know that you paid $50 for a blowout and bought three new outfits before your big night, but you can subtly imply that you put in some extra effort. As much as you'd like your date to believe that you woke up like this, making a joke about how you might have prepared for the night will show a little vulnerability without getting way too personal ("So are we going to make my $65 bikini wax worth it tonight or not?").

"I've promised myself that I'm only getting two drinks tonight, so you better stop me if I try to order more." Establish some familiarity with your date, and even give them an opportunity for some light teasing later on. Though you don't want to give them too much liberty, let them know that they can loosen up with you and don't have to be overly formal or polite.

"Just a warning — if you try to steal one of my fries, you might lose a finger." You shouldn't be afraid to show your personality. If you're a foodie, mention that. If you're silly, don't pretend that you're a serious type. Though it's probably best to keep from getting too sexual unless that's the vibe you want to give off ("Just a warning — I tend to scream like a fisher cat in bed"), giving your date a little taste of who you are will make it easier to develop banter with your date later on.

"I can't wait for dinner — I've been starving for the past two hours." While there's nothing wrong with saying, "I can't wait for our date!," a subtler way to express your excitement is to make it about the date spot rather than the date itself. If you're going to a restaurant, mention how long you've been eager to check out this place. If you're doing a competitive activity, tell them that you can't wait to kick their butt. Yes, you're probably looking forward to the date more than the drink specials, but you don't have to say that explicitly for your date to know it.