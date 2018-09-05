Going on a first date can make you feel all the feels — excitement, anxiety, curiosity, or maybe even regret for saying yes in the first place. But if you're excited and you want to get a little flirty, these clever texts to send before a first date can help show your date how much you're looking forward to hanging out with them.

Whoever initiated the date should probably check in with the other person to make sure they know when, where, and all those logistics before the actual date. But logistics aside, it's not a bad idea for you to send a cute, flirty text to the person you're meeting before your first date. It's a great way to lessen nerves beforehand, on both ends. Your text to them may help them feel less stressed because you've broken the ice a bit.

No matter the date — whether you're getting morning coffee, or evening drinks — what matters is that you're looking forward to seeing them, and you want them to know. So sit back, relax, and check out these clever text ideas to send before a first date. First dates can be stressful, but reaching out to the person is a great way to ease the tension.

1 "Omg, I'm so hungry/in need of a drink. I am READY." Giphy If you and your date are going to get drinks on a Friday evening, then you could text them something about how hectic your week has been and how much you're looking forward to relaxing with some well-deserved after-hours margs. On the other hand, if you're doing dinner, then shooting a quick text saying that you're hungry and looking forward to eating with them can make for a great ice-breaker.

2 "I can't wait to see you." Giphy OK, so this is definitely more straight-to-the-point, but it's still not a bad idea. Maybe you and your date have already bonded and you feel comfortable being so upfront. If that's the case, then there's nothing wrong with telling them that you're looking forward to the date. No games, no witty remarks, just straight-up honesty. It's refreshing, and will put you both at ease.

3 "FYI, I'm missing 'The Bachelor' for this, so you should definitely be flattered ;)" Giphy If you're doing something on a night when your favorite show is on, text them a joke about how you're missing it for them. But make sure you sound flirty, and not like you wish you were staying home instead. Additionally, you could just say that your couch and Netflix account will wonder what's up without you home. Make a joke, and you'll feel confident going in to the date.

4 "Does this place really have the best [insert food/drink item here] in town?" Giphy If your date suggested you go somewhere that's known for it's craft beer or chicken alfredo, then mention it in a text before you head out. That way, you're sure to have something to talk about when you first get there and you're all nerves.

5 "So should I bring an extra toothbrush?" Giphy This text certainly isn't for the faint of heart, but if you're hoping this date leads to a hookup, and you know they are too, then it's not a terrible idea. Send a flirty text about the possibility of spending the night at their place, and the date could end up going exactly where you want it to.