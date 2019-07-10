First dates can make even the most confident daters feel nervous, excited, anxious, and everything in between, all at the same time. All those feelings can be overwhelming, especially if you haven't been on a date in a while (or maybe ever). It's understandable — you're meeting someone new who could end up changing your life if things go well. These casual questions to ask on a first date can keep things cool, while still giving you the opportunity to get to know them better and determine if you want to go on a second date.

When it comes to asking your date questions, it's important to remember that you're not there to interrogate them. As tempted as you may be to try to see if they have any of your dealbreakers, it's just the first date. You don't have to figure out if they're your future right away, dating coach Evan Marc Katz explained. "You're not there to ask him pointed questions to try to figure out if he wants kids, how he votes, whether he's financially stable, or whether he's looking for a serious relationship or not," Katz previously told Elite Daily. "It's like trying to read the last page of the book before you turn the first page."

Try to keep things calm and cool, while still getting to know them and their interests. "The best thing you could do on a first date is not to spend half a second worrying if you're going to get a second date," Katz said. "Assume the answer is yes. Assume that the person sitting across from you likes you, is attracted to you, and wants to date you."

Below, 23 questions to ask your first date that'll give you insight on who they are and simultaneously keep things ~chill~.

1. What's your zodiac sign?

2. What's your favorite candy?

3. What's your guilty pleasure TV show?

4. What about your favorite TV show of all time? Favorite movie?

5. Tell me a fun fact about yourself that I would never think to ask.

6. What was your first concert ever? Do you remember it well?

7. What do you like to do for fun?

8. Do you have a go-to drink?

9. Do you know how to cook? What's your best dish?

10. Are you into sports? Which is your favorite one?

11. Coffee or tea?

12. What's the silliest thing on your bucket list?

13. Are you a morning person or a night owl?

14. Cats or dogs?

15. What kind of music do you listen to?

16. What's your dream job now? What was it when you were a kid?

17. What's your favorite way to spend the weekend?

18. What's your family like?

19. Do you like to travel? Where have you gone? What's your favorite place you've visited?

20. What's your biggest pet peeve?

21. Describe your perfect meal.

22. Are you a go-with-the-flow kind of person, or a planner?

23. How would you describe yourself in one word?

So, when your next first date comes along and the nerves start creeping in, take a step back, keep these 23 questions in mind, and just try to enjoy yourself. You never know where it could lead, and if it's the worst first date ever, it's only a couple of hours at most, and ultimately serves as a great way to learn more about what you don't want. There's always next time. Remember that.