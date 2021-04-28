There are two types of Hinge users: those who give boring responses to prompts, and those who are worth your like. The answers to your three prompts effectively serve as your bio on Hinge, so why would you want to write the same answers as everyone else? The best thing you can do is stand out and show off your sense of humor, and "Never Have I Ever" gives you an opportunity to do both. If you can't come up with good responses for Hinge's "Never Have I Ever" prompt, then I've got some ideas that aren't "gone skinny dipping," because that one is so overdone. (And also, you should try skinny dipping sometime. It's fun!)

While maybe it's true that you've never sang karaoke or broken a bone, it's better to go with something memorable rather than factual when it comes to this prompt IMO. You can use your response as an opportunity to make a pop culture reference, a self-deprecating joke, a relatable quip, or really anything that will spark conversation. If you're looking for "Never Have I Ever" Hinge responses that have never, ever been used before, then I suggest going with one of these clever (and probably honest) answers.

DjelicS/E+/Getty Images

Never have I ever...

1. Successfully recreated something I saw on Pinterest.

2. Enjoyed having "Happy Birthday" sung at me.

3. Surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

4. Attempted a TikTok dance without embarrassing myself.

5. Played pool for my friend's freedom in a Ugandan diamond smuggler's villa.

6. Fallen victim to a pyramid scheme.

7. Send a text that didn't include at least three emojis.

8. Gotten my name spelled correctly at Starbucks.

9. Driven through the suburbs crying 'cause you weren't around.

10. Brought a book to the beach and then actually read it.

11. Left Target with only the things I was planning on buying.

12. Found shrimp tails in my Cinnamon Toast Crunch box.

13. Actually made plans to hang out with a random acquaintance after running into them and saying, "We need to hang out!"

NickyLloyd/E+/Getty Images

14. Referred to something as a "vibe."

15. Taken a DNA test and found out I'm 100% that b*tch.

16. Worn my hair in a middle part without looking like a young colonial boy.

17. Played Lady Macbeth on a Crystal Skies cruise ship during Shakespeare at Sea Week.

18. Managed to take a secret pic of someone without them noticing.

19. Tried to make "fetch" happen.

20. Received a reply from Chris Evans after sliding into his DMs.

21. Left a store empty-handed without feeling sus.

22. Escaped from a Thai drug lord's car trunk by bribing him with sex.

23. Taken a CrossFit class and had a good time.

24. Told the truth when the dentist asks how often I floss.

25. Seen a dog I didn't want to pet.

Those potential matches will never, ever be able to resist these unique responses.