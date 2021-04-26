A lot hinges (pun intended) on finding the perfect responses for Hinge’s “A Shower Thought I Recently Had” prompt. Hinge has branded itself as the dating app designed to be deleted. In fact, according to a 2020 study from The Knot, around 12% of last year’s newlyweds who found each other online said they met on Hinge — a 9% increase from the previous year. This means there might just be three quips, questions, or facts between you and your future lifelong partner, if you’re looking for one. No pressure!

Anything can be a shower thought, really, but the best ones are forgotten factoids, technical truths, and questions that have you second-guessing everything you thought you knew. If your shower thoughts tend to sound something more like, “I have so many emails I need to answer today,” or, “What am I doing this weekend?” or even just, “Oh no, I’m starting to run low on soap,” this might not be the best prompt for you. Or — hear me out — you can just find a response that best fits your personality. No judgement!

Here are some shower thoughts you can borrow, many courtesy of Tumblr and r/ShowerThoughts on Reddit. I’d never encourage bending the truth on a dating app, but even though these mysteries, thoughts, and weird truisms aren’t exactly your own, you’ll definitely find yourself ruminating over them during your next shower, anyway. So... loophole?