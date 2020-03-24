Doing your part to help “flatten the curve” on the spread of the coronavirus means snuggling up with your SO at home on a Friday night rather than going out for dinner or a concert. After the snacks have been prepped and the wine has been poured, however, the question inevitably becomes: what to watch? There are a slew of date night movies to watch on Netflix while you’re social distancing like pros — and to make your life easier, I’ve rounded up some of the best options.

The challenge, of course, is finding a flick that you’ll both be into. I can’t count how many times my partner and I have scrolled through the countless choices on Netflix, eyes glazing over — until finally, after wasting 25 minutes on our desperate search, we settle on another episode of our ol’ trusty standby: The Office (neither of us, as it turns out, can say no to Dwight Schrute's antics). Fortunately for you, I’ve done some digging through the endless array of rom-coms, Oscar-winning dramas, eye-opening documentaries, action movies, and other genres to find those gems that just might appeal to both of you. Because if you’re too terrified to watch Bird Box and your partner refuses to give The Kissing Booth a chance, you both deserve a solid compromise.

Whether you’re looking for a LOL-worthy dramedy that will provide a much-needed distraction during these distressing times or a psychological thriller that you can discuss for hours after it’s over, here are the films you’ll want to add to your queue on date night.

"Hit & Run" Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube If you're convinced that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are peak #couplegoals (*raises hand*), then you definitely won't want to miss this action-comedy flick starring the real-life married duo. The gist is this: When Annie (Bell) gets an important job interview in Los Angeles, her boyfriend Charlie (Shepard) is forced to leave the witness protection program to drive her there. The only problem? She has no idea that he's in the program because of his shady past as a robbery getaway driver who turned in his friends/accomplices. Their road trip takes several outrageous turns along the way, with a hilarious appearance from Bradley Cooper as the mobster who's hunting them down.

"Blind Date" Perth Festival on YouTube This charming romantic comedy couldn't be more perfect for achieving date night vibes — as long as you don't mind subtitles, of course. It's like a French, fictional version of Love is Blind — and it came out before the popular reality show even existed. It follows a young woman with dreams of becoming a professional pianist moves into a new apartment in Paris and becomes instantly embroiled in a passive-aggressive battle with her reclusive neighbor who's irritated by her noisy lifestyle. Eventually, the woman and the man begin speaking to each other through the wall (à la Lauren and Cameron, y'all) and they gradually form a friendship as he gives her advice on her piano playing. I won't spoil the end, because this is a story that's truly worth watching unfold.

"Sleeping With Other People" IFC Films on YouTube It goes a little something like this. Guy meets girl in a college dorm, and has a one-night stand, with both of them losing their virginity. Twelve years later, guy runs into the same girl at a sex addicts' anonymous meeting. The duo forms a platonic relationship, helping and supporting each other through everything from breakups to run-ins with exes. The only problem? The sparks are undeniably flying between them. Equal parts emotionally honest and LMAO funny, this film is highly underrated.

"Hitch" Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on YouTube Even if you've already seen this classic romantic comedy, it's well worth another viewing. If you have yet to watch, however, you'll definitely get a kick out of watching Alex "Hitch" Hitchens (Will Smith) coach his bumbling client through winning over the object of his affection. While falling in love himself — with a celeb gossip reporter and romance cynic (Eva Mendes) — he begins to realize he may not know everything about wooing women after all.

"Dark Places" Movieclips Trailers on YouTube If you were on the edge of your seat during Gone Girl, this mystery thriller (based on a book by the same author, Gillian Flynn) is bound to keep your attention with its many twists and turns. Charlize Theron plays a woman who's forced to confront the truth about the murder of her mother and her two sisters — which her brother was charged for. Does she testify against an innocent family member? You'll have to watch to find out.

"Zack & Miri Make A Porno" movietrailers4HD on YouTube Being buried under a mountain of debt can inspire you to get pretty creative regarding your income (not that I would know or anything). That's what happens to lifelong friends turned roomies, Zack (Seth Rogen) and Miri (Elizabeth Banks), decide to make an adult film with a group of randos to make some fast cash. They also catch some feels along the way, but you're better off watching for yourself to see how this comical scheme turns into a heartwarming bonding experience.

"Jerry Maguire" YouTube Movies on YouTube This is the movie that brought you such legendary lines as "You complete me," and "You had me at hello." Need I say more? Jerry Maguire is a feel-good story about a slick sports agent who's trying desperately to get his career back on track after getting fired — and with the earnest single mom Dorothy Boyd rooting him on (and teaching him about love), he gradually begins to realize what's really important in life.

"Young Adult" BlockbusterUK on YouTube What happens when a successful teen-lit writer and former prom queen returns to her hometown to relive her glory days and snag her already married high-school sweetheart? You'll have to watch to see how that mission plays out — but needless to say, it doesn't quite go off without a hitch. With just enough drama to keep you invested and just enough comedy to lighten the mood, this wildly underrated film explores the challenges of growing up and letting go of the past.

"The Spectacular Now" Movieclips Trailers on YouTube In this coming of age dramedy, Miles Teller plays Sutter, a party boy who wakes up on a stranger's lawn after a night of heavy drinking and meets the smart, funny, and introverted Aimee — a girl in his class whose existence he has been entirely unaware of. As the two slowly begin opening up to each other about their family struggles while attempting to plan for their futures beyond high school, they form an impenetrable bond. Somehow, this film manages to offer the rush of young love without even an ounce of the clichés.

"Always Be My Maybe" Netflix on YouTube A diverse cast, a culturally-aware script, smart social commentary, and genuinely relatable emotions — those are just a few of the aspects to love about this refreshing Netflix original movie. It's a classic will-they-or-won't-they tale that follows two childhood sweethearts who reconnect as adults after having a falling out 15 years back. They live in two very different worlds now, so the question is: will their existing spark be enough to reignite their old romance?

"Horse Girl" Netflix on YouTube When you and bae are on the hunt for a captivating mind-bender, look no further than this psychological drama. Alison Brie plays a quirky, introverted young woman who slowly spirals into a paranoid breakdown. As she begins waking up with mysterious marks and bruises on her body and experiencing inexplicable gaps in time, it becomes increasingly difficult for her to separate her bizarre dreams and hallucinations from reality. Be prepared to pick your jaw up off the dang floor at the end of this one.

"Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" Universal Pictures on YouTube Can't get enough of Michael Cera's endearing awkwardness? This action-meets-romance story is chock full of it. Cera plays a bass guitarist for a garage-rock band who falls for his dream girl, Ramona Flowers, only to find out he has to defeat an army of her vengeful ex-boyfriends in order to win her heart. Did I mention all of her exes have superpowers? If you and your partner appreciate graphic novels, you'll have a special appreciation for this fast-paced, colorful flick.

"Set It Up" Netflix on YouTube If you have yet to see this adorable office rom-com, run — don't walk — to queue it up. When two young assistants try to solve all their workplace woes by cleverly setting up their demanding bosses, their plot doesn't exactly go as planned. Still, watching them form an unlikely bond while they scheme to play Cupid is oh so entertaining.