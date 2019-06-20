Find The Jim To Your Pam With These 25 The Office Opening Lines

If you're a Michael looking for a Holly, a Dwight looking for an Angela, or a Pam trying to find your Jim, having opening lines to send to The Office fans on dating apps can be a great way to connect with matches. Sending that first message can be difficult! But going through a match’s profile can inspire your opening line, especially if their profile mentions their love of The Office. In that case, use some The Office quotes for Tinder to get the conversation going.

By referencing one of their favorite shows, you’ve already won a few brownie points (or Dundies) and shown you have similar taste in television (which makes Netflix-and-chill nights so much easier down the road). You’ll be bantering back and forth better than Jim and Pam ever could in no time. But first, you’ve got to first decide on which (of the many, many) The Office references to send.

While you could write a sentence like Michael Scott and hope you find where it’s going “along the way,” you could also just use any of the best Office quotes for Tinder. Start with one of these 25. And if all else fails, you could always just invite them on a paid vacation to Sandals Resort in Jamaica.

"For you, I would plan a charity five-kilometer fun run to raise money for a disease that has an already known cure." "You Going On A Date With Me | Everything Else" "You may ask me out to dinner. Nothing fancy or foreign. No bars. No patios. No vegetables. And no seafood." — Angela "They say that when you find true love, you know within the first 24 hours. Well with you I knew within the first 24 minutes... of the second day we matched." "Sometimes I'll start the first message, and I don't even know where it's going. I just hope I find it along the way. Like an improv conversation. An improversation.” “I'm not sure what Creed's job is but I'm super sure that I want your number.” "What Kind Of Bear Is Best?" "Wanna go on a date? I promise I'll treat you as well as Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration treats Phyllis." "'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take — Wayne Gretzky —Michael Scott. So, want to go out sometime?" “Are you looking for dinner and a movie? Because you're not going to find it scrolling through your phone. Just so happens that I know where you can find it, but again, not scrolling through your phone.” “Mondays suck… but they’d be better with a date.” “Was it just me, or did you think we were going to have sex at some point​?” — Michael Scott “Just so you know, me and you, I don’t think that’s ridiculous. Dot, dot, dot, dot, dot.” — Darryl Philbin “Meeting you is more exciting than Pretzel Day.” “I have a dream. It’s to own a decommissioned lighthouse and go on a date with you.” “I have a lot of questions. Number one: How dare you not ask me out yet?” “I would like to wake up to the smell of bacon with you.” “Are you sure your name’s not Ryan? Because you started the fire between us.” “I would like to date you because you really got that teddy bear thing going on, and after our date, we could just watch bowling.” “Wanna party like a Scranton party, because a Scranton party don’t stop?” “Would you like to lie on the beach and eat hot dogs with me?” “Hate to see you leave but love to watch you go.” — Michael Scott “I'm hot, you are hot. Let's get it poppin’” — Darryl Philbin “You remind me of ‘The Office’, ‘cause I think I could watch you over and over again.” “If you don’t respond to this message, it’ll be a bigger disappointment than Kevin spilling his famous chili.”

Sending the first message on an app can be intimidating, but making a real connection can be totally worth it. So, the next time you match with a cutie who loves The Office as much as you do, send them a line — you may find the Gil to your Oscar.