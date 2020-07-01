15 Dating App Opening Lines For Sporty Matches That’ll Up Your Game

Matching with someone on a dating app's the easy part. You like the look of them, you swipe right, they feel the same way, they swipe right, and bam — match made. It's when the time comes to strike up a conversation that things can get a little tricky. If you find yourself getting tongue-tied (text-tied?) when making the first move, it can be a real game-changer (pun intended) to focus on something you have in common, or they're passionate about. Like if you're talking to a cutie who's clearly all about sports, then having dating app opening lines for sporty matches to bust out can be just the icebreaker you need to get the conversation flowing. Not sure if you have any lines that'll score that date? Well, here's some opening line inspiration to help you up your dating app chat game.

1. Is it too forward to say I think we’d make a real dream team?

2. When I saw your basketball pic, I knew I just had to shoot my shot.

3. Just had to say hi since, like they say, you miss a 100% of the shots you don’t take. So… hi!

4. Thought I’d go ahead and be the one to break the ice. After this, the ball's in your court. 😉

5. Serious question: If I were a soccer ball, would you kick it with me?

andresr/E+/Getty Images

6. You play golf, I play golf, I think we might just fit each other to a tee.

7. I’m looking for an athlete, not a player. How about you?

8. When I saw you play soccer, I knew you were a keeper.

9. You seem like a real catch, so I thought I’d say hi.

10. I’m going to stop putting around the green and just tell you I think you’re cute.

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

11. I’m just gonna go ahead and dive in and say I love to swim too. What's your favorite stroke? 😉

12. You love sports. I love sports. I'm thinking we could be a slam dunk!

13. I just wanted to touch base because I think your profile's a real home run.

14. I’m not gonna lie, your pics are really hitting it out of the park.

15. Are you a warm up exercise? Because you've got my heart pounding.

Even with a great opening line, making the first move can still be a bit intimidating. But hey, what do you really have to lose? If you’re feeling it, like they say, just do it.