30 Icebreakers To Use On A Dating App Match When You're Out Of Inspo

Coming up with the first message you send a new dating app match isn’t easy. That first message sets the tone for your conversation, and if the best opener you can come up with is, “Hey,” then chances are things are going to go downhill fast. Of course, when you've never met someone before and don't already know their tastes and opinions, making convo can be a little challenging, which is where dating app icebreakers come in handy. When you start your dating app convo off with a clever question or quip, then your match is far more likely to respond than if you hit them with, “Hey.”

As professional dating profile writer Eric Resnick previously told Elite Daily, swiping on dating apps is all about volume, so you want to use dating app opening lines that leave a lasting impression. Otherwise, you’ll quickly be forgotten in a sea of matches. “The best move is to ask them a question about something in their profile,” Resnick said. “First messages should be questions that can’t be answered in a yes or no.” That way, the convo will always have somewhere to go.

Even if you're feeling awkward about sending that first message, these dating app openers are perfect for breaking the ice and catching your match’s attention.

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

Your dog is amazingly cute. What's their name? (You're also not bad looking yourself, BTW.)

What's the strangest nickname you've ever been given and how did you earn it?

What fictional friend group would you like to join?

Important question: What do you think is the best way to prepare for a zombie apocalypse?

Describe yourself in one emoji. I’ll go first: 💅

If you had to pick only one music artist to listen to for the rest of your life, who would you pick?

What kind of trouble are you going to get up to this weekend?

Rank the three worst movies of all time. Go!

How do you take your coffee?

What would be your dream job if money didn't matter?

So I see that you're a Yankees fan. Would the fact that I root for the Red Sox keep you from talking to me?

Dogs or cats? And yes, there is a right answer.

If you could switch lives with one person for a day, who would it be?

If your life had a theme song, what would it be?

It looks like you’re a Harry Potter fan. Which Hogwarts house would the Sorting Hat most likely put you in?

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

What actor would you pick to play you in a biopic?

What's your grossest hidden talent? Don’t be shy.

Where was that third pic in your profile taken? It looks beautiful there!

What do you consider the worst smell in the world and why?

What's one thing that never fails to make you cringe?

What was your first-ever email address or screen name? If you tell me yours, I promise to tell you mine.

If you could have dinner with anyone in the world, dead or alive, who would you pick and what would you ask them?

What part of a kids' movie scarred you for life?

Where was the first place you drove after getting your driver's license?

What have you ever chickened out of doing that you'd like to do now?

How long do you think you would last in the Hunger Games?

Which Marvel superhero would you be if you could choose?

What is the coolest place you've ever visited?

What’s the worst opening line you’ve ever gotten on a dating app? (And I really hope it isn’t this one.)

Whether you make a simple joke or offer a thoughtful question, your match will be grateful you made that first move.

Expert:

Eric Resnick, professional dating profile writer

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.