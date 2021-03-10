There ain't no party like a Dunder Mifflin party, especially on St. Patrick's Day. While the Scranton, PA crew were well-known for their holiday parties and birthday bashes, they also knew how to paddy hard on March 17. Even Meredith agrees it's the "one perfect day," so make sure you've got the perfect Insta post to back it up with some The Office St. Patrick's Day episode quotes to use as your caption.

A post to the 'gram is a must on St. Patrick's Day. You need to capture the fun you're having with your besties, while wearing an adorable green #OOTD. When you're having so much fun, you don't want to devote any of that time to work. Coming up with a good caption on your own is the equivalent to Michael Scott's team having to stay late to work when the bar is calling their name — aka the worst. So, instead, use any of these 22 quotes from The Office St. Patrick's Day episode.

For example, while you're celebrating St. Patrick's Day at home this year, snap a cozy pic of you and your roomies in some green tie-dye hoodies and use Erin's line, "I'm in my jammy-jams." There's also Michael's line, "Hello, hello. Top of the morning to you!" that could be used with a sippin' selfie of you drinking some festive Irish coffee. Whatever kind of pic you snap, there's sure to be a quote from The Office you lepre-can use.

1. "Here in Scranton, St. Paddy's Day is a big deal. It is the closest the Irish will ever have to Christmas." — Michael

2. "I've boot and rallied twice." — Todd Packer

3. "They say no man is an island. False! I am an island, and this island is volcanic, and it's about to erupt with the hot molten lava of strategy." — Dwight

4. "Ooh ooh! Green M&M's!" — Michael

5. "I'm in my jammy-jams." — Erin

6. "I'm in my worky-works." — Andy

7. "Stop fighting. Just on St. Patrick's Day, OK?" — Meredith

8. "Who wants some bangers and mash?" — Todd Packer

9. "Just one perfect day a year." — Meredith

10. "You don't get to be the most powerful woman in Tallahassee by slacking off. You get there by working hard or marrying rich, and I did both." — Jo

11. "Nope. Uh-uh. Not today." — Meredith

12. "Dude, I've been here since 3 p.m." — Todd Packer

13. "Hello, hello. Top of the morning to you!" — Michael

14. "Drinks on me!" — Michael

15. "Anything I can do for you, puddin'?" — Jo

16. "Five more minutes of mega desk? Please?" — Dwight

17. "It's getting sort of late. It's 8:30, and it's St. Patrick's Day, which is a world ethnic holiday." — Michael

18. "Two of my favorite joke areas combined. It'll be a good day." — Michael

19. "I'm thrilled with the work they've done today, both the quality and the quantity. Great performance. Very, very solid all the way around." — Michael

20. "Because it's St. Patrick's Day." — Ryan

21. "As the Irish poet Bobby McFerrin said, 'Don't worry, be happy.'" — Michael

22. "Best night ever!" — Michael