38 'The Office' Quotes That Double As Perfect Captions For You & Your Work Crew
We've got that Friday feeling. It doesn't really matter what day of the week it is, to be honest. It could be first thing Monday morning already two cups of coffee deep, and we'd still be more than ready for the weekend. If we're really lucky, we have the world's second best boss, (We all know that Michael Scott takes the mug for the number one spot — and rightfully so, I'd say.) and even some coworkers who make the cut. Maybe they pull some pranks on the reg -- as long as our stapler doesn't end up in Jell-O we really don't mind. These The Office quotes will double as perfect captions for you and your work crew's most memorable moments.
Sure, Dwight can get to be a little much with his fire drills, farm, and all. And Angela's cats have been causing such problems in the office. Would you really want it any other way, though? Even if you're not doing your dream job, these people keep you living life to its fullest. They don't always show up when you need them there — like when you had that art show that one time. But, they'll walk out the door with you when it matters most — AKA, starting the Michael Scott Paper Company (but do we really need Ryan?)
This favorite sitcom crew is always around to make us laugh at the end of a long day, but when we're hitting the water cooler on our lunch breaks, it's our real-life work pals that are oh-so-hilarious. They get the job done, even if it's in the name of procrastinating. *Enter Jim Halpert.*
So, shoot me a high-five through the screen, because I have you and your coworkers covered when it comes to Instagram captions inspired by The Office. Do it the Dunder Mifflin way, and bring Scranton to your feed from wherever you're signing on.
1. "That's what she said." — Michael Scott
2. "I am running away from my responsibilities. And it feels good." — Michael Scott
3. "You and I are soup snakes." — Michael Scott
4. "I am Beyoncé, always." — Michael Scott
5. "Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica." — Jim Halpert
6. "How the turntables..." — Michael Scott
7. "Well, happy birthday, Jesus. Sorry your party's so lame." — Michael Scott
8. "But on Pretzel Day? Well, I like Pretzel Day." — Stanley
9. "Sometimes I'll start a sentence and I don't even know where it's going. I just hope I find it along the way." — Michael Scott
10. "I think that pretty much sums it up." — Michael Scott
11. "I have very little patience for stupidity." — Kevin Malone
12. "I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious." — Michael Scott
13. "I didn't say it, I declared it." — Michael Scott
14. "There's a such thing as good grief. Just ask Charlie Brown." — Michael Scott
15. "Call me as ASAP as possible." — Michael Scott
16. "It's casual day." — Meredith
17. "Mo' money. Mo' problems." — Michael Scott
18. "I don't even consider myself a part of society." — Michael Scott
19. "Do not care." — Stanley
20. "You guys, I'm like really smart now. You don't even know." — Kelly Kapoor
21. "I should probably get back to work." — Pam Beesly
22. "I don't care what they say about me. I just want to eat." — Pam Beesly
23. "Well, I just think we all deserve to be with someone who wants to be with us." — Phyllis Vance
24. "Who is Justice Beaver?" — Dwight Schrute
25. "I'm boring myself just talking about this." — Jim Halpert
26. "The trick is to undercook the onions." — Kevin Malone
27. "I don't care what Jim says, that is not the real Ben Franklin." — Dwight Schrute
28. "He put my stuff in Jell-O again." — Dwight Schrute
29. "I just want to lie on the beach and eat hot dogs. That's all I've ever wanted." — Kevin Malone
30. "If you pray enough, you can change yourself into a cat person." — Angela
31. "Nope. Don't like that." — Michael Scott
32. "Sorry I annoyed you with my friendship." — Andy Bernard
33. "Why are you the way that you are?" — Michael Scott
34. "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. — Wayne Gretzky" — Michael Scott
35. "Do you think that doing alcohol is cool?" — Michael Scott
36. "Dunder Mifflin. This is Pam." — Pam Beesly
37. "I feel God in this Chili's tonight." — Pam Beesly
38. "Stop fighting! Just on St. Patrick's Day." — Meredith
The copy machine is probably broken anyway, so use one of these captions to be totally original on social media, and show your love for The Office. With the company picnic coming up, I'm sure there will be plenty more improv sketches for future #content.