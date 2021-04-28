Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor have both starred in memorable romances on earth, but their next love story is taking them out of this world. The two stars are teaming up for a rom-com with an exciting sci-fi twist that'll have them blasting off to outer space. If you can't wait to watch Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse's Moonshot on HBO Max, here's all the deets to get you ready for the otherworldly adventure.

Development on Moonshot began in the summer of 2020, with Condor attached to star from the beginning. Sprouse was announced as her co-star nearly a year later, on April 27, 2021. Both actors have a successful history in big-screen romances — Condor helmed Netflix's hit To All the Boys film series, which ended with its third movie in early 2021, and Sprouse starred in 2019's hospital romance Five Feet Apart along with being half of Riverdale's popular Bughead relationship.

In Moonshot, Condor and Sprouse will play two college students trying to get to Mars to reunite with their significant others. The film is set in a future where the red planet has been terraformed, with the best that humanity has to offer beginning to live there. After the boyfriend of Condor's character and the girlfriend of Sprouse's character make the move to Mars, the two leads sneak onto a space shuttle to reunite with their Mars-based loves.

Moonshot Release Date

HBO Max has yet to announce an official release date, but hopefully fans will get to see it before the end of 2021.

Moonshot Trailer

Since Moonshot is still early in its production at this point, there has not yet been a trailer or any first-look images of the movie. Look out for visuals to drop in the coming months as filming progresses.

Moonshot Cast

So far, Condor and Sprouse are the only announced cast members for Moonshot. Given the film's plot, there are two more main roles that still need to be cast: the boyfriend of Condor's character and the girlfriend of Sprouse's character. Expect more updates about Moonshot in the coming months, because the flick is sure to be major.