You Need To See Julia Garner As Scam Queen Anna Delvey In Netflix's New Photos

It almost feels like Anna Delvey’s story was perfectly hand-crafted for a dishy 2021 Netflix series. The captivating tale of the socialite scammer combines all of the biggest TV trends of the moment: one part Gossip Girl’s shiny NYC elitism, a dash of the big fraud energy of Hustlers, all topped off with the ripped-from-the-headlines electricity of a true crime series. So get ready to dive into the chaos, because Inventing Anna will premiere on Netflix soon.

The story of Anna Delvey was chronicled in a 2018 New York Magazine profile, which serves as the source material for Netflix’s upcoming series. According to the profile, Delvey lived out everyone’s New York socialite dreams from 2013 to 2017, wearing the most expensive clothes and taking luxurious trips around the world. She did all this by allegedly defrauding the wealthiest members of the city’s social scene, tricking them into paying for lavish parties and self-serving business proposals. Delvey was also reportedly a pro at exploiting loopholes in banks, constantly moving money around and taking out loans to maintain her champagne lifestyle.

That all came crashing down when she was finally found out and arrested in 2017, and it was revealed her actual name was Anna Sorokin. She invented the name Anna Delvey shortly before moving to New York City in 2013 — she was born in Russia and attended high school in Germany, then quickly found a path to New York through a public relations job in Paris. Sorokin served two years in prison, and after her release in 2019, she was detained again by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying her visa. As of Oct. 25, 2021, she’s being held in a county jail as she awaits deportation to Germany.

Inventing Anna Netflix Release Date

Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for Inventing Anna, however the streamer suggested the series would premiere in 2021 back when it was first announced in 2019. Since so much time has passed and there’s still no announced premiere date, it’s unclear if the show will drop before the end of the year or at the start of 2022.

Inventing Anna Photos

Netflix shared a first look at Inventing Anna on Oct. 25, posting four photos of Julia Garner in character as Anna Delvey. The pics show Delvey at her highest — sipping on champagne and relishing in her luxe vacations — and at her lowest — being detained in prison.

Inventing Anna Cast

Ozark breakout Julia Garner stars in the new series as Anna Delvey, but she’s not the only major name in the cast. The Shonda Rimes-produced series will also star Ann Chlumsky (Veep), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Jennifer Esposito (Crash), Anders Holm (Workaholics), Arian Moayed (Succession), and Anna Deavere Smith (Nurse Jackie).

Inventing Anna Trailer

So far, Netflix has only released photos of Inventing Anna, but since it sounds like the premiere date announcement may be coming soon, fans can expect a trailer to drop at any moment.