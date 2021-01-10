10 Shows Premiering In 2021 To Get Excited About

There's a whole lot to look forward to in 2021, not least of which is all the new TV there will be. For a lot of people, most of 2020 was spent at home watching their favorite shows. Now that they've watched pretty much everything there is out there (it's a difficult task, but 2020 left people up for the challenge!), it's time to look ahead at the new series coming in the new year. These 10 shows premiering in 2021 will get you excited for plenty more TV time.

A lot of TV productions got postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic this past year. But luckily, 2021 is looking a bit brighter, since a number of new shows are up and running again. A bunch of new series have been announced for 2021, and you better clear your calendar, because the picks on this list are going to be headed to the top of your must-watch pile. With everything from network comedies to the latest installments of Marvel's comic book stories, this list has got all your viewing needs for 2021 covered. So, settle into your favorite TV-marathoning spot (everyone's got one after 2020!) and get ready for all the new TV coming your way in 2021.

1. Mr. Mayor

NBC

After The Good Place ended, there was a serious Ted Danson hole in the network TV lineup. Luckily, the comedy king is back with a new sitcom series called Mr. Mayor. The team from 30 Rock is behind this new show, so you know it's going to be funny. It premieres Thursday, Jan. 7, on NBC.

2. WandaVision

Disney has been hyping up this new show for a little while now, and honestly, all the buzz seems worth it. This sweeping series, which follows the not-so-boring married life of Wanda (aka Scarlet Witch) and Vision, drops on Disney+ on Friday, Jan. 15.

3. The Great North

FOX

If you love Bob's Burgers, then get ready for some more animated wacky family adventures to hit your screen. This new show follows the Tobin family in Alaska and it comes from some of the people behind Bob's Burgers, so you know it'll be filled with just as much heart as humor. It premieres on Sunday, Jan. 14, on FOX.

4. Shadow and Bone

Fantasy fans have been waiting a long time to see Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse come to life. This new series covers the author's Shadow and Bone trilogy and Six of Crows duology, and will scratch all the fantasy YA itches you have. It'll be released on Netflix in April 2021.

5. Nine Perfect Strangers

With the massive success of Big Little Lies, it was only a matter of time before another one of Liane Moriarty's juicy novels got adapted for the small screen. That's where Nine Perfect Strangers comes in. It hails from Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and producer/star Nicole Kidman. Melissa McCarthy, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans, and Samara Weaving also star in the series, which will premiere on Hulu in 2021.

6. Firefly Lane

Netflix

Katherine Heigl makes her big return to TV in this cozy series about friendship. She stars alongside Sarah Chalke in this new series that's based on the novels by author Kristin Hannah. It drops on Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

7. Loki

There's a ton of new Marvel content to look forward to in 2021, and Loki is definitely among the best. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki in this series that chronicles the events after Avengers: Endgame. It's set to premiere on Disney+ in May 2021.

8. Bel-Air

Peacock

There's nothing like a new take on a classic, and Bel-Air looks like it'll be the best of the best. Instead of going the traditional comedic route with a remake of the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, this series will take a darker look at Will's life when he moves to his new ritzy zip code. Will Smith is producing the series, which will be released on Peacock in 2021.

9. Inventing Anna

Inventing Anna is the second big series to come out of Shonda Rhimes' deal with Netflix after the massive hit Bridgerton, and it looks like it's going to be filled with just as much juicy drama as its predecessor. The series is based on the real-life story of scammer Anna Delvey. Emmy-winner Julia Garner will star as Anna in the series, which will premiere on Netflix in 2021.

10. GIRLS5EVA

There's a lot to love about this upcoming series about the reunion of a '90s pop group. Tina Fey and other Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt producers are making the show, which will star Busy Phillips, Sara Bareilles, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. It's set to premiere on Peacock in 2021.

Get ready, because it's going to be a good year for TV.