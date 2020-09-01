Hulu is a reminder of how fast the entertainment landscape has changed. Initially, it was a joint ABC/NBC/Fox project to create a legal way to stream broadcast TV shows. Hulu added streaming movies not long after and began producing original series in 2014. When Disney bought out Fox (and then NBC's Hulu share), it became home to streaming series that didn't fit the Disney brand as well as "FX on Hulu." With content coming from so many places, it's natural to wonder what movies and TV shows are new to Hulu this month. There's quite a bit to get excited about.
September has been one of Hulu's banner months since its inception. Even though the strict "fall to spring" TV season is long gone, new broadcast series still hold to the longstanding tradition of early fall premieres. Even with the coronavirus pandemic delay causing production holdups, Hulu will have new episodes of broadcast shows like American Ninja Warrior, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy, all of which start this month. Plus, Hulu will be the streaming home for the Primetime Emmys, since Disney/ABC has the rights to the awards show this year. And, of course, there's the usual influx of movies that arrive on Sept. 1 as well.
In Hulu's Originals category, the second season of Pen15 arrives this month for a dose of awkward female teen goodness. And over on FX on Hulu, the delayed fourth season of Fargo will also start airing.
Here's the full rundown.
Sept. 1
- 50 First Dates
- Absolute Power
- Aeon Flux
- American Dragons
- An American Haunting
- Any Given Sunday
- Anywhere but Here
- Back to School
- Bad Girls from Mars
- The Bank Job
- Because I Said So
- The Birdcage
- Broken Lizard's Club Dread
- Call Me
- Carrington
- The Cold Light Of Day
- Cool Blue
- Criminal Law
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- De-Lovely
- Demolition Man
- Desperate Hours
- Deuces Wild
- Employee of the Month
- The End of Violence
- Evil Dead II
- Extreme Justice
- The Festival
- Hanoi Hilton
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
- Hoosiers
- The House on Carroll Street
- I Feel Pretty
- The Impossible
- Invasion U.S.A.
- Jeopardy!
- Jessabelle
- Julia
- The Last Boy Scout
- The Last House on the Left
- The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
- Love Is All There Is
- Mad Money
- Man of La Mancha
- The Mechanic
- Mike Tyson Mysteries: Season 4
- Mississippi Burning
- Mr. North
- Music Within
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Notorious
- The Omen
- Outbreak
- Pee-wee's Big Adventure
- Pieces of April
- Practical Magic
- Rambo
- Reasonable Doubt
- Religulous
- Slow Burn
- Some Kind of Wonderful
- Stargate
- The Terminator
- Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her
- This World, Then the Fireworks
- Top Gun
- Trolls World Tour
- Turkey Bowl
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
- Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls
- The Weight of Water
- Wanted
- The Woods
Sept. 2
- Hell on the Border
Sept. 3
- Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
Sept. 6
- Awoken
Sept. 7
- Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1A
Sept. 8
- American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 premiere
- Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 premiere
Sept. 9
- Woke: Season 1
Sept. 10
- Prisoners
Sept. 11
- My Hero Academia: Episodes 64-76
Sept. 16
- Archer: Season 11 premiere
Sept. 17
- The Good Shepherd
Sept. 18
- Babyteeth
- Gemini Man
- Pen15: Season 2
- Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Special
- StarDog and TurboCat
- The Fight
Sept. 20
- The Haunted
Sept. 21
- The 2020 Emmys
Sept. 22
- Filthy Rich: Series premiere
- The Addams Family
Sept. 23
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds
- If Loving You Is Wrong: Season 5
Sept. 24
- Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
Sept. 25
- Judy
Sept. 26
- The Wilderness of Error: Series premiere
Sept. 28
- Bless the Harts: Season 2 premiere
- Bob's Burgers: Season 11 premiere
- Family Guy: Season 19 premiere
- Fargo: Season 4 premiere
- The Simpsons: Season 32 premiere
Sept. 29
- Inherit the Viper
- Trauma Center
Sept. 30
- Southbound