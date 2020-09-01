Hulu is a reminder of how fast the entertainment landscape has changed. Initially, it was a joint ABC/NBC/Fox project to create a legal way to stream broadcast TV shows. Hulu added streaming movies not long after and began producing original series in 2014. When Disney bought out Fox (and then NBC's Hulu share), it became home to streaming series that didn't fit the Disney brand as well as "FX on Hulu." With content coming from so many places, it's natural to wonder what movies and TV shows are new to Hulu this month. There's quite a bit to get excited about.

September has been one of Hulu's banner months since its inception. Even though the strict "fall to spring" TV season is long gone, new broadcast series still hold to the longstanding tradition of early fall premieres. Even with the coronavirus pandemic delay causing production holdups, Hulu will have new episodes of broadcast shows like American Ninja Warrior, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy, all of which start this month. Plus, Hulu will be the streaming home for the Primetime Emmys, since Disney/ABC has the rights to the awards show this year. And, of course, there's the usual influx of movies that arrive on Sept. 1 as well.

In Hulu's Originals category, the second season of Pen15 arrives this month for a dose of awkward female teen goodness. And over on FX on Hulu, the delayed fourth season of Fargo will also start airing.

Here's the full rundown.

Sept. 1

50 First Dates

Absolute Power

Aeon Flux

American Dragons

An American Haunting

Any Given Sunday

Anywhere but Here

Back to School

Bad Girls from Mars

The Bank Job

Because I Said So

The Birdcage

Broken Lizard's Club Dread

Call Me

Carrington

The Cold Light Of Day

Cool Blue

Criminal Law

The Day the Earth Stood Still

De-Lovely

Demolition Man

Desperate Hours

Deuces Wild

Employee of the Month

The End of Violence

Evil Dead II

Extreme Justice

The Festival

Hanoi Hilton

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hoosiers

The House on Carroll Street

I Feel Pretty

The Impossible

Invasion U.S.A.

Jeopardy!

Jessabelle

Julia

The Last Boy Scout

The Last House on the Left

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

Love Is All There Is

Mad Money

Man of La Mancha

The Mechanic

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Season 4

Mississippi Burning

Mr. North

Music Within

Not Another Teen Movie

Notorious

The Omen

Outbreak

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Pieces of April

Practical Magic

Rambo

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Slow Burn

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stargate

The Terminator

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

This World, Then the Fireworks

Top Gun

Trolls World Tour

Turkey Bowl

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls

The Weight of Water

Wanted

The Woods

Sept. 2

Hell on the Border

Sept. 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Sept. 6

Awoken

Sept. 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1A

Sept. 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 premiere

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 premiere

Sept. 9

Woke: Season 1

Sept. 10

Prisoners

Sept. 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64-76

Sept. 16

Archer: Season 11 premiere

Sept. 17

The Good Shepherd

Sept. 18

Babyteeth

Gemini Man

Pen15: Season 2

Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Special

StarDog and TurboCat

The Fight

Sept. 20

The Haunted

Sept. 21

The 2020 Emmys

Sept. 22

Filthy Rich: Series premiere

The Addams Family

Sept. 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

If Loving You Is Wrong: Season 5

Sept. 24

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

Sept. 25

Judy

Sept. 26

The Wilderness of Error: Series premiere

Sept. 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 premiere

Bob's Burgers: Season 11 premiere

Family Guy: Season 19 premiere

Fargo: Season 4 premiere

The Simpsons: Season 32 premiere

Sept. 29

Inherit the Viper

Trauma Center

Sept. 30