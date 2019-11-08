Netflix & Shondaland's 'Inventing Anna' Cast Has So Many Familiar Faces

Shonda Rhimes' TV empire is expanding into Netflix with a number of shows, but the one that's getting the most buzz right now is Inventing Anna. The 10-episode series will bring a scammer's story to life, which sounds like it'll make for some pretty juicy TV. But that's not the only reason people are so excited: The Inventing Anna cast is packed with talented stars fans know and love.

Inventing Anna is based on the New York Magazine story "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People," which explores the life of Anna Sorokin, a German woman who conned New York's high society into funding her over-the-top, expensive lifestyle. In April 2019, Sorokin was found guilty of grand larceny and theft of services in a Manhattan court. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison on May 9, according to The Guardian. Julia Garner, who recently won an Emmy Award for her role in Ozark, will be playing Anna. Veep's Anna Chlumsky will play the journalist telling her story, and Laverne Cox will play a celebrity trainer who gets sucked into Anna's world.

Rhimes has also tapped a lot of actors from her previous projects to join Inventing Anna. Katie Lowes from Scandal will play a friend of Anna's whose life is nearly destroyed by all the scheming. Scandal and Grey's Anatomy alum Jeff Perry will play another writer, as will For the People's Anna Deavere Smith.

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Here's Netflix's official description of the series:

In Inventing Anna, a journalist (Chlumsky) with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: Who is Anna Delvey?

Rhimes is known for creating a number of successful series, including Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, For The People, and Station 19. There's no word yet on when Inventing Anna will drop on Netflix, but you should definitely keep your eyes out for it. Between Rhimes' talent behind the scenes and the bevy of stars on screen, this is a show everyone's going to be talking about.