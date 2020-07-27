When the film After arrived in theaters in 2019, it was not a critical hit, but it was an instant fan-favorite. It was also a box office success, bringing in $69.7 million worldwide, despite being made on a $14 million shoestring budget. The movie, based on the novel of the same name by Anna Todd, starred Josephine Langford (sister of Netflix darling Katherine Langford) as Tessa, a newly minted college freshman who falls in love with bad-boy Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin). Now, the sequel is on its way, and the After We Collided trailer promises just as much steamy sex, plus a new potential love interest played by none other than Dylan Sprouse.

After focused on the story of Tessa and Hardin, a hot and angry young man who she falls for throughout the film. The two have a tempestuous relationship, full of jealousy and mistrust. But by the end, they realize how much they do love each other. They even seem to have pulled through... until Tessa learned Hardin only dated her as a bet.

After We Collided picks up as Tessa heads out into the real world to start a career with an internship at Vance Publishing, leaving Hardin behind. But their relationship continues, as he pursues her in her new city. But for the first time, she's confronted with the idea that a relationship doesn't have to be so stressful when she meets Trevor Matthews (Dylan Sprouse).

Check out the trailer for Tessa and Trevor's meet-cute (plus lots of sexy scenes):

(The trailer's theme song, by the way, is "We Belong" by Dove Cameron, which just feels so perfect.)

The new film is based on the novel After We Collided, the second in the After series, which runs five books. Here's the synopsis:

After a tumultuous beginning to their relationship, Tessa and Hardin were on the path to making things work. Tessa knew Hardin could be cruel, but when a bombshell revelation is dropped about the origins of their relationship — and Hardin's mysterious past — Tessa is beside herself. Hardin will always be... Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with despite his angry exterior — or has he been a stranger all along? Still, Tessa's not sure she can endure one more broken promise. She put so much on hold for Hardin — school, friends, her mom, a relationship with a guy who really loved her, and now possibly even a promising new career. She needs to move forward with her life. Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest one of his life. He's not going down without a fight. But can he change? Will he change... for love?

After We Collided is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Oct. 2, 2020. There's no word yet on whether the third novel, After We Fell, will also get a movie adaptation, but fans are hopeful.