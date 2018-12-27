Believe it or not, even the most perfect power couples can benefit from setting some relationship goals of their own. If you're currently locked down and things with your boo are transitioning from low-key to serious AF, the start of a new year can be a great time to hit the refresh button with your significant other. There's no better time than now to think about New Year's resolutions if you're in a long-term relationship.

The beginning stages of a relationship bring butterflies and excitement about the future. You may have already declared your love for each other, met the parents, and possibly even moved in, but that doesn't mean all that giddiness and elation needs to die down.

Every couple is different. You and your SO probably have a number of things that make you untouchable, and several other things you could work on to better your relationship. Maybe you and your partner are getting a little bored with your routine, maybe you need to work on your communication, maybe you're spending too much time together, and maybe you just need to spice things up in the bedroom. Whatever the case, keep in mind that even the strongest couples can benefit from a little relationship TLC.

Are you ready to slay 2019 with bae? These 12 New Year's resolutions will keep the flame of your long-term relationship burning all through next year.

1 Try Something New Together Stocksy / Guille Faingold Has your relationship felt a bit blah as of late? Sometimes, doing the same things together day after day can get a little blasé. Being bored in a relationship doesn't necessarily mean you're growing tired of your SO — it might just mean you're tired of the routine. Maybe the two of you can cook a new meal together, sign up for a workout class, or get out of town and visit somewhere neither of you has been before. Trying something new together might be just the thing to get you and your partner out of a slump.

2 Check In About The Future Stocksy / Mosuno When was the last time you and your partner had a talk about your future together? It's important to communicate about where the relationship is headed, what both of your plans are for the next year or two, and what each of you is looking for in the long-term. Whether your last conversation was six months ago, two weeks ago, or never, it can't hurt to have a status check to make sure you're on the same page about where things are headed.

3 Have The "Sex Talk" Stocksy / Duet Postscriptum You might have had some serious chats with your SO about your future and your commitment to each other, but have you talked about your sex life lately? You may want to discuss things like how often you get it on, your favorite positions, or any fantasies either of you have. It can be tough to bring some of these topics up, but checking in with your bae about how satisfied they are with the nookie in your relationship is a healthy goal for 2019.

4 Keep Going On Dates Stocksy / BONNINSTUDIO Whether you've been together for six months, one year, or five years, you should never stop dating your boo. The first few dates you go on with someone are all about getting to know each other and wooing one another with your highlight reels. But after the hype of a new relationship simmers down, it's still just as important to keep going on dates. Dressing up for each other and going out in public can be totally refreshing, especially if you haven't done it in a while.

5 Schedule Some Phone-Free Time Stocksy / Studio Firma Sometimes, the time you spend with your SO can be anything but intimate if you're not actually engaging with one another. If you and bae often find yourselves sitting next to each other scrolling through your phones and not communicating, it could be a good idea to schedule some phone-free time. Give your relationship a digital detox once in a while, and see how much more connected you feel to your partner.

6 Let Some Things Go Stocksy / ALTO IMAGES For a lot of couples in serious relationships, it can seem like the same disagreements keep popping up. In 2019, make it a goal to stop having the same fights. This is easier said than done, but one way to steer clear of those exhausting repeat arguments is to let some things go. I realize this can be hard to do if you — cough, cough — know you're right all the time, but if it's not a deal breaker in your relationship, it might be worth letting go of some of the things that bother you.

7 Make Your Partner Feel Special Stocksy / Kkgas Just because your partner knows you're committed to them, that doesn't mean they feel special. Let your boo know you still have heart eyes for them by telling them how hot, beautiful, or delicious they look or how proud you are of their recent hard work and accomplishments. Sometimes, a simple "You're the best" goes a long way. You can also make your SO feel special by surprising them with an impromptu date night, cooking them dinner, or taking a little time to pamper them when they get home.

8 Create Some Shared Goals Stocksy / Javier Díez Talking about your future together is one thing, but having some actual shared goals laid out can take your relationship to a whole new level. Maybe you and your partner want to get healthier together in 2019, maybe you want to finally shack up or move into a larger space, maybe you want to start saving some money, or maybe you want to travel abroad within the next couple of years. Some shared aspirations can strengthen your bond while giving #relationshipgoals a whole new meaning.

9 Hang Out With Other Couples Stocksy / Guille Faingold For a lot of couples, a lack of one-on-one time isn't a cause for concern. In fact, the opposite can be true. If you and your boo have been spending too much time alone together, it might be a good idea to set up a double-date or a group date with some other couples. Vibe off their love and energy to get out of your own relationship rut.

10 Spend An Evening Apart Stocksy / Viktor Solomin Double-dates and group dates are an excellent way to mix up your nights out with your partner, but spending an evening (or day) apart from time to time is equally as important. If you and your person have been experiencing a little too much JOMO, it might morph its way back into FOMO and have you feeling bored with one another. It's good for couples to spend some time apart once in a while. Schedule a ladies' night with your best girlfriends and come back to your partner with some refreshed energy and appreciation for them.

11 Be Playful Stocksy / BONNINSTUDIO Being in a serious relationship doesn't mean you need to be super serious all the time. Even when you're committed to your SO and both know you're in it for the long haul, it can be beneficial to nourish your playful sides. Be goofy, joke around, play games, make fun of yourselves (or each other), try new things, be weird, and just make sure to laugh once in a while.