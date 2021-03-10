Who says you can't travel this spring break? If you plan on staying home and not spending the week physically at the beach, you can still go on some fun adventures via virtual spring break 2021 experiences that will transport you to places like Cabo San Lucas and Paris. Just think of your computer as a passport for you — and even your besties — to travel the globe, and for a fraction of the cost (or free!). The best part: You don't even need to pack a single suitcase to make it happen.

Since COVID-19 cases are still high, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to ask that you avoid physically traveling when you can. Virtually traveling, however, is 100 percent safe, so the sky is the limit. You just need to decide on the experiences you want to book first, which depends on what spring break vibes you're going for.

If you describe yourself as someone filled with tons of wanderlust, you might want to spend a few hours in Portugal making delicious sangria you can enjoy while lounging on your couch. Or you may want to chill out all week long after attending a virtual meditation experience. You could even put together a totally budget-friendly virtual trip for free with a few YouTube videos, the right snacks, and your friends over Zoom. All of those and more are part of these 10 virtual spring break 2021 experiences. So, get your crew on board, put on your fave sunnies to set the mood, and prepare for a fun-filled week of staying in.

1. Get A Tarot Reading And Practice Meditation If maxin' and relaxin' is in the cards for you, you might want to book this tarot reading and meditation experience from Airbnb for around $62 per person. In your virtual session, you and your friends will first enjoy a quiet meditation that will prepare you for your very own tarot reading. This is perfect for anyone looking for a stress-free week of sleeping in and lounging out. Right now, Airbnb only lists session times for the current week, so check back for availability when your spring break rolls around.

2. Make Sangrias With Drag Queens Wine not have a little fun with a sangria and drag queen experience from Airbnb? For $42 per person, this cocktail class, taught by drag queens from Portugal, will teach you how to make the perfect sangria, complete with a live performance. Classes are available now through the end of April, so you'll want to book soon. Pick a date early in your spring break week, so you can enjoy sangrias (if you're 21 and up) all week long while relaxing in your inflatable pool.

3. Attend The Cherry Blossom Festival One of your travel bucket list musts is seeing the cherry blossoms in Washington D.C. Now, you can do that without having to leave your home. This year, the National Cherry Blossom Festival is going virtual, so you can check out the flowers online with a special "bloom cam" that will go live when the National Cherry Blossom festival begins on Mar. 11. Make sure to take a stroll through the floral oasis before it ends on Apr. 11.

4. Spend A Week At Disneyland Instagram Have the most magical spring break week by planning a virtual Disneyland trip. There are tons of Disney ride videos and Disney parades on YouTube you can watch with your friends over Zoom. You could even plan out a week of DisneyBound #OOTDs to post on Instagram, and challenge yourself to make some copycat Disney snacks, like churros and Mickey pretzels.

5. Visit A Hawaiian Volcano Get a 360-degree tour of a Hawaiian volcano from an actual park ranger. You'll get to explore the Nahuku Lava Tube and check out the volcanic cliffs. To recreate the Hawaiian feel, bring your laptop outside so you can chill out under the sun while taking your virtual tour. Mix up some POG juice or a delicious Mai Tai for sippin' selfies.

6. Visit The Louvre In Paris After marathon-watching Emily in Paris on Netflix, you've been dreaming of visiting the City of Lights. Now, you can visit one of its most iconic landmarks, the Louvre, virtually. Go on a self-guided walk-through of some of the museum's greatest exhibits. Then, enjoy a bit more of Paris by following a few croissant recipes on TikTok to enjoy with your fave latte. You could even virtually tour more Emily in Paris filming locations.

7. Learn How To Perfect Your Charcuterie Board Gather your Bachelor watch crew to attend a Harry & David x Alice's Table charcuterie board workshop. They have a few different experiences to choose from like a signature charcuterie board lesson ($95) or one for chocolate lovers ($90). What's so great about these workshops is that all the delicious ingredients are sent to you ahead of time, so you're ready to go when the experience starts. There are workshops listed throughout March, April, and May, but space is limited. They also tend to sell out quickly, so you'll want to book ASAP. You definitely don't want to miss an opportunity to have an Insta-worthy charcuterie board that's sure to put Matt James' to shame.

8. Skateboard Along The Beach In Australia Do a few ollies with some Aussies in this Manly Beach Amazon experience available in March. This 30-minute session ($33) will have you cruising along the beach in Sydney with a local skateboarder. You could even get the lowdown on Australia's skate scene, so if you ever decided to actually go skateboarding along the beach, you'll have an idea of where to hit up first.

9. Tour One Of Southern California's Most Beautiful Beaches Instead of surfing the waves, surf the web while attending this Huntington Beach Amazon experience. For $53, you'll get a guided tour of one of SoCal's most beautiful beaches. Not only will you get to see the waves off the Huntington Beach Pier, but you'll also get a history lesson in how surfing was brought to California. Sessions are available now through June.