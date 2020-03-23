12 Virtual Disneyland Rides That You Can Enjoy At Home Without A FASTPASS

Thanks to the internet, a Disneyland day is closer than you might think. You can take the plunge on Splash Mountain, fly through Peter Pan's Flight, and escape the temple on Indiana Jone's Adventure without leaving your couch when you watch virtual Disneyland rides on YouTube. With these ride-through videos, it'll be like you're at the park, but don't have to deal with waiting in lines. All you really need to do is press "play" and it's like you're at The Happiest Place On Earth.

This is the perfect thing to do when you're missing Disneyland or daydreaming about a future visit. You wish you could jump on a plane and be in Anaheim right now, but until the Genie shows up with a magic carpet ready to whisk you away, a virtual Disneyland day will do.

For the most authentic experience, set up your computer so you have a clear view. Then, grab some popcorn and put it in your favorite Disney popcorn bucket. With your fave pair of Mickey ears on, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. Even if you're not physically riding these 12 Disneyland rides, you'll still get all the thrills like you are. It's a virtual dream come true.

1. Indiana Jones Adventure SoCal Attractions 360 on YouTube Be part of a grand adventure by taking a virtual journey through the Indiana Jones Adventure ride at Disneyland. This ride has everything you would expect, like snakes and giant boulders.

2. Guardians Of The Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! SoCal Attractions 360 on YouTube If you haven't been on the Guardians of the Galaxy ride since it took over for the Tower of Terror, now is your chance. Not only will you get to see the thrilling drops once the ride begins, but you'll also see the pre-show with an adorable animatronic Rocket Raccoon in this video.

3. Pirates Of The Caribbean billisa on YouTube Pirates of the Caribbean is one of those classic Disneyland rides that's an essential experience whenever you go. Of course, you need to virtually ride it as many times as your heart desires. It's a pirates life for you, after all.

4. Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin LMG Vids on YouTube Instead of journeying all the way to Mickey's Toontown, you can take it easy by enjoying everything you love at home. Take a twirl on Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin by streaming this video.

5. Soarin' LMG Vids on YouTube Set up your computer screen as you lean back in your chair and dangle your feet above the carpet. Then, press play on this Soarin' video, and it'll be like you're on the ride. You can even switch between Soarin' Around The World and Soarin' Over California if you love both versions.

6. Radiator Springs Racers DLP Welcome on YouTube Cars Land is a must next time you head to California Adventure at Disneyland. Until then, make your own Cars Land at home. Make some punny snacks that you'd find at the Cozy Cone Motel like chili cone queso or popcone, and enjoy it while virtually riding Radiator Springs Racers.

7. Incredicoaster Sharp Productions on YouTube If you love roller coasters, the Incredicoaster should be on your list. This roller coaster that's themed after The Incredibles has a cute storyline you can follow while you're soaring up and down.

8. Mr. Toad's Wild Ride LMG Vids on YouTube Mr. Toad's Wild Ride is a classic dark ride at Disneyland you need to experience. If you've never seen the movie that inspired this ride — The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad — you should check it out on Disney+ afterwards.

9. Peter Pan's Flight SoCal Attractions 360 on YouTube Peter Pan's Flight always has a long wait, but at home, you don't have to deal with any lines. Hop on the virtual ride right away, and you'll be flying over London and Neverland in no time.

10. Splash Mountain ThemeParkHD on YouTube You've always wanted to ride Splash Mountain without being soaking wet afterwards. Well, now is your chance with this ride-through video. Get the same thrill of plunging down into the briar patch without having to duck and cover.

11. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad TheCoasterViews on YouTube Say hello to the infamous goat of Disneyland's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad anytime you want. It has every turn and drop you love from the "wildest ride in the wilderness," but you don't need to step into Frontierland in order to enjoy them.