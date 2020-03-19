If you could wish upon a star, your dream might be to explore all the parks at Walt Disney World in Florida. Well, your wish has been granted, because even if you're not physically at the most magical place on Earth, there are videos you can watch that'll take you on virtual Disney World rides. You can create your very own park day without ever having to leave your couch.

You have everything you need already right in your own home. Step one is to throw on all your park attire, like a fun spirit jersey and sparkly Minnie ears for a Disney #OOTD. Then, make yourself some Disney-inspired snacks in the kitchen. (Bonus points if you're able to make something Mickey Mouse-shaped and extra cute for the 'Gram.)

Finally, settle into your couch with a YouTube playlist ready to go of all your favorite rides. With a wide range of thrill ride faves like Splash Mountain to all-time classics like "it's a small world," you're sure to have all your Disney dreams come true. The best part of all is you won't even need a FastPass, because the fun is waiting for you right now. All you need to do is press play.

1. Splash Mountain CoasterForce on YouTube Take a plunge on Splash Mountain without ever having to worry about getting totally soaked. You can even set up a camera to recreate a ride photo with you and your roomies as you watch the big drop happen.

2. Slinky Dog Dash Sharp Productions on YouTube After watching every single Toy Story movie on Disney+, you might want to virtually visit Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Switch off between watching Toy Story Mania ride videos and the Slinky Dog Dash Roller Coaster.

3. Haunted Mansion SoCal Attractions 360 on YouTube The Haunted Mansion is a must-do when you visit Magic Kingdom. Create your very own Doom Buggy with a chair at home, and sing along to the "Grim Grinning Ghosts" song as you watch this.

4. Tower Of Terror SoCal Attractions 360 on YouTube Experience the Tower Of Terror at Disney's Hollywood Studios without all those nervous butterflies in your stomach. Though, you may still get a little thrill watching all the drops happen.

5. Expedition Everest CoasterForce on YouTube Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom is a must for anyone who loves roller coasters. It's got everything you live for, including big drops and fast turns, but the best part of all is when it goes backwards. Even at home, you still feel the adrenaline pumping as if you're really riding it.

6. Rise Of The Resistance SoCal Attractions 360 on YouTube If you're not affected by spoilers, this Rise of the Resistance video is a must. The newest addition to the parks is truly an experience that makes you feel like you've found yourself inside a Star Wars movie. The best part of all is you don't even need a boarding pass to virtually ride it right now.

7. Space Mountain Theme Park University on YouTube Space Mountain is another must-do at Disney, but unfortunately, the ride is mostly in the dark. That means the videos aren't always the best for at home. However, this rare video shows Space Mountain with the lights on, and it's just as fun and exciting as the OG.

8. Na'vi River Journey SoCal Attractions 360 on YouTube There's no need to wait in lines that are several hours long anymore, because you can experience Pandora — The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom now. Journey on the Flight of Passage ride, and then take in the gorgeous sights on the Na'vi River Journey ride.

9. It's A Small World iThemePark on YouTube Sit back and relax as you experience the Disney classic, "it's a small world" at home. Prepare yourself to have the song stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

10. Pirates Of The Caribbean LMG Vids on YouTube When you're not watching all of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies for the millionth time, you can experience the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. It's always fun to revisit something that'll make you super nostalgic.

11. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad SoCal Attractions 360 on YouTube The Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is still "the wildest ride in the wilderness" at home. Full of twists and fast turns, you're sure to feel the thrill, even if you're just in your own living room.