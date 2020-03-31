13 Virtual Disney Parades That Will Make You Get Up & Dance

With lovable characters, catchy songs, and gorgeous floats, there's so much to love about a Disney parade. When you see the crowds start gathering on the sidewalks of Main Street, you know it's about to make its way down. Now, with virtual Disney parades available online, you can pretend like you're on Main Street anytime you'd like as you get cozy on your couch.

At the parks, you may need to camp out for a few hours to get a good spot to watch the parade. On the flip side, at home, all you need to do is set up your computer, get comfortable, and press "play." Have an entire virtual Disney day without ever having to deal with big crowds and wait times. Plus, YouTube has a whole collection of Disney parades, so you can enjoy the new ones you've been wanting to see in person, as well as deep dive into the parades you loved as a kid. It's like a one-way ticket to Nostalgia City.

Though, just so we're clear, the songs in these 13 Disney parades will get stuck in your head. So, prepare to find yourself dancing around the kitchen, channeling Mickey Mouse and waving at the crowds.

1. Magic Happens Disney Parks on YouTube You can't miss out on the Magic Happens parade at Disneyland. With music co-composed by Todrick Hall that's super catchy, you'll definitely be singing these songs over and over again. The parade features floats from movies like Coco and Moana.

2. Disney Festival Of Fantasy MouseSteps / JWL Media on YouTube The Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade is a Magic Kingdom must-see. The floats are what really stand out. When you're watching the video, you'll notice a float with swinging characters from Tangled, a pirate ship from Peter Pan, and a fire-breathing dragon from Sleeping Beauty.

3. Pixar Pals Countdown To Fun! DisneyTampa on YouTube If you're a major Pixar fan, you should check out the Pixar Pals Countdown to Fun! parade that used to run at Disney's Hollywood Studios. It features floats from classics like Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., and A Bug's Life. It's cool seeing almost every single character from the Pixar universe in one place.

4. Mickey's Soundsational Parade Inside Disney on YouTube Mickey's Soundsational Parade may have ended its run in 2019, according to WDW News Today, but you can still enjoy this parade whenever you want at home. The music is so high energy that it'll be hard not to dance along, even if you're just chilling on your couch.

5. Mickey's "Boo-To-You" Halloween Parade The DIS on YouTube It doesn't have to be Halloween for you to enjoy the Mickey's "Boo-to-You" Halloween Parade that plays at Disney World's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. During this parade, you'll see Disney characters all decked out for Halloween, dressed in their spooky best.

6. Main Street Electrical Parade The DIS on YouTube A parade that's so loved by Disney fans that it's been at both Disneyland and Disney World — and brought back for encores — is the Main Street Electrical Parade. This nighttime parade features floats and performers covered in LED lights, and has a song that every Disney fan have likely had stuck in their head before.

7. Paint The Night Parade LMG Vids on YouTube It's hard not to sing along to the Paint the Night Parade. It features the song "When Will I See You Again" by Owl City, and you don't have to worry, you can see this parade over and over again if you wish. Just get it queued up on your computer.

8. Celebrate A Dream Come True Parade iThemePark on YouTube For a trip down Memory Lane, you might remember the Celebrate A Dream Come True Parade at Disney World. The video features Disney characters you love walking the parade route like Lilo and Stitch, the Genie, and the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland.

9. Disney Stars On Parade DLP Welcome on YouTube The Disney Stars On Parade at Disneyland Paris is truly a sight to see. Now, you don't even need a passport to enjoy the show. It features a full cast of beloved Disney characters in adorable costumes, and giant floats like a huge Crush from Finding Nemo.

10. Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party The DIS on YouTube The Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party has Mickey and his friends leading the dance party, so you can get up and follow along in your living room. It'll be the best in-home workout ever.

11. Mickey's Once Upon A Christmastime Parade 4K WDW on YouTube Get in the holiday spirit anytime of the year with Mickey's Once Upon A Christmastime Parade. This parade has holiday tunes, your favorite characters in adorably festive outfits, and holiday-themed floats like a gingerbread house for Wreck-It Ralph. Of course, the grand finale is an appearance by the main man of the season, Santa.

12. Frightfully Fun Parade LMG Vids on YouTube At Disneyland, you can celebrate Halloween by going to the Oogie Boogie Bash at California Adventure. It's where you'll have the opportunity to see the Frightfully Fun Parade, which features characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas. It also has a Haunted Mansion float with the Hitchhiking Ghosts and the Caretaker.