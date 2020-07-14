Taking a dip in the pool is a quick and refreshing way to cool off on extra sizzling days. If you don't have a pool in your backyard, all you need to do is get yourself an inflatable one. The first thing on the agenda when you get back inside should be posting some of your snaps, paired with any of these Instagram captions for inflatable pool pictures. With your fave swimsuit and sunnies on, you'll be exuding peak summer vibes, so it only feels right to share those with your friends.

You might have seen inflatable pools popping up all over your Insta feed. They have become the new must-have summer inflatable. Not only is it easy to break out whenever you want to have a pool day and store away when you're done, but you can find so many cute inflatable pools that define Instagram-worthy. With cute designs and summery patterns, you're sure to find one that matches your summer lewk. Once you have everything blown up and filled with water, it's time to relax.

Snap a selfie of you and your friends dipping your toes in the water while drinking watermelon slushies from pineapple cups. Then, use any of these 50 inflatable pool captions to finish off your post with a splash.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

1. "Today, I plan on making waves."

2. "I'm too pool for you."

3. "This pool is the perfect size for me, myself, and I."

4. "Them: Do whatever floats your boat. Me: OK!"

5. "Water you doing today?"

6. "Making a splash."

7. "I'm the lifeguard on duty."

8. "Whenever I have doubt, I just swim it out."

9. "Life is better poolside."

10. "Just go with the flow."

11. "Friends. Summer. They just go together."

12. "Hair up. Sunnies on. World off."

13. "Slazy — When you're lazy, but still slaying."

14. "Home is where the pool is."

15. "Just keep swimming." — Finding Nemo

16. "If it requires a bikini, my answer is yes."

17. "I decided to swim my worries away."

18. "We're pool for the summer."

19. "Having a funtastic pool day."

20. "This is my paradise."

21. "If it were up to me, I would stay in this pool 24/7."

22. "When I dip, you dip, we dip." — Freak Nasty, "Da' Dip"

23. "When in doubt, vacation in your backyard."

24. "Let's make a splash."

25. "Come sit by the pool with me."

Mint Images/Mint Images RF/Getty Images

26. "What time is it? Pool time!"

27. "Too pool for school."

28. "Just getting back in the swim of things."

29. "Water we waiting for?"

30. "Life is water-ful."

31. "Hanging with my best fins forever."

32. "Floating into summer like..."

33. "I was mermaid for pool days."

34. "This is my summer story."

35. "A splashing good time."

36. "Swimming laps in this pool is easy."

37. "Pool day? Shell yeah!"

38. "For fun, just add water."

39. "Having a splash-tastic time!"

40. "Forget the glass slippers. This princess wears flippers."

41. "Gone swimming. Be back soon."

42. "Having a mermazing time."

43. "All my troubles wash away in the water."

44. "I got 99 bikinis and I chose this one."

45. "Peace, love, and inflatable pool floats."

46. "If there's a pool, I'm there."

47. "Aloe pool days very much."

48. "Nothing better than drinking from a pineapple poolside."

49. "I've got pool vibes only."

50. "Stand back. You're in the splash zone."