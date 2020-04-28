Even when you're not riding Space Mountain or enjoying a churro, you can experience the Disney magic in the outfit you wear. It's called Disney style, and it covers all of your fairytale basics from Mickey sweaters to colorful spirit jerseys. If you want to add a little pixie dust to your next #OOTD, you might want to start following some of the best Disney style Instagram accounts for major inspiration.

There's no easier way to make your IG feed more colorful and Mickey-shaped than by adding a few Disney accounts into the mix. Think of these 13 Disney style influencers as your guides through the Magic Kingdom, if the Magic Kingdom were your closet.

By following Disney style accounts, you'll be inspired to look for the items in your own wardrobe you can mix and match and bring a little extra sparkle to your everyday lewks. They'll show you how to pull off a princess DisneyBound for work, and how to style your vintage Mickey tee in the coolest of ways. Not only will these accounts help you with your own 'fits, but it's also fun to see some fellow Disney-loving fans rocking their Mickey ears just like you.

1. @colormemagic For Vibrant Looks Courtney Quinn of @colormemagic has a feed that's filled with vibrant Disney lewks you'll want to recreate yourself. Quinn is the brains behind the #BoundToWatch and #ColorMeParkHopper IG challenges that have inspired tons of Disney fans to post their own Disney style pics.

2. @keshiasih For DisneyBound Style To DisneyBound is to put together an outfit inspired by a Disney character from the clothes you already have in your closet. Keshia Sih-Tseng (@keshiasih) is a total pro at putting together DisneyBound looks for everyday outfits. Sih-Tseng will inspire you to go through your own closet and see what you can put together.

3. @capricecole For Fun Patterns Caprice Cole (@capricecole) knows all about taking patterns and mixing them together in the best possible ways. Follow Cole and you'll be pairing your fave Disney sweater with a rainbow-striped skirt for a total ~lewk~ in no time.

4. @styledbymagic For The Cutest Style Inspo It may seem impossible, but Chelsea Watson (@styledbymagic) manages to make every single outfit cuter than the last. Watson will inspire you to create some adorable 'fits.

5. @minniemariamouse For Day To Night Looks By following @minniemariamouse, you'll know how to style Disney-inspired looks for daytime and night. In this feed, you'll notice a good mix of casual Disney T-shirt looks mixed in with some formal DisneyBound dresses, so you'll know what to wear for any kind of plan or event you're headed to.

6. @tiffmink For How To Rock Your Vintage Pieces Tiffany Mink (@tiffmink) will make you want to go treasure hunting at your local thrift store for some Disney finds. Mink knows exactly how to style vintage Disney sweaters and button-ups for Insta-worthy fashion statements. Plus, Mink will show you what to wear to match each one of the parks at Disney World.

7. @bibbidibobbidi_broke For Lots Of Personality And Fun Looks Adriana of @bibbidibobbidi_broke is a self-proclaimed "budget queen." Adriana will show you how to establish your Disney style without breaking the bank. This fun IG feed makes for an all-around must-follow.

8. @themagicalmiranda For Traveling Disney Style By following Miranda Lee (@themagicalmiranda), you'll get an idea of what to wear when you're traveling with Disney style. Plus, Lee has some adorable Mickey overalls that you'll want to wish upon a star that you had in your closet, too.

9. @thepixietraveler For Adorable Everyday Looks If you're looking for some inspo on your daily look, you should follow @thepixietraveler. Lex is a Walt Disney World local who has some cute and comfy looking Disney style that you'll want to recreate for your next park day or simply lounging at home.

10. @always___ann For How To Style Your Accessories Ann (@always___ann) has style that will make you want run to your closet and see what you can put together ASAP. It's not just about what you wear, but the accessories that pair well with your 'fit as well. By following Ann, you'll know just how to accessorize your Disney #OOTD with the right bag or pair of Minnie ears.

11. @tikiroombby For How To Style Your Favorite Mickey Shirt Have you been wondering what to wear with your favorite Mickey shirt? Well, @tikiroombby is here to show you. Tanya K. O. knows just how to elevate your Disney tees and make them look like they're runway-ready.

12. @teamsparkle For The Most Colorful Outfits If you love every color of the rainbow, you must follow @teamsparkle. Scrolling through this awesome feed, you'll notice each and every post is filled with vibrant colors. It'll inspire you to wear your most vibrant outfit for your next Disney day.