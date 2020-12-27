Every year, you may look forward to the magical moment on New Year's Eve when you get to kiss your partner as the clock strikes midnight. But, going into 2021, your romantic comedy-esque plans will be different and likely include dressing up, pouring a drink, and having a virtual date with your love instead. These virtual date ideas for New Year's Eve will ensure the night is still a total blast, despite saying, "Cheers!" through a screen.

Although you may not get the adrenaline rush of walking through NYC to get a good view of the Times Square Ball, a virtual date is certainly the safer option for both you and your partner. According to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which were updated on Dec. 11, 2020, the best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus is to avoid close contact with people outside of your household. It's also advised to hold off on travel right now, if possible, as travel can increase your risk of contracting and/or spreading COVID-19.

However, you can still put on your favorite party dress, play games, and have the most romantic and memorable night with your partner. Before calling your SO on FaceTime or Zoom, you'll just want to gather up some card games, hang up disco balls in your camera's view, and even pull out any kazoos you have laying around. A karaoke machine or microphone is not totally required, but could also spice up these virtual date ideas for New Year's Eve.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Do Karaoke With A 2000s Twist Singing Machine Official Carpool Mic TikTok $78 | Walmart See on Walmart You and your partner may be ringing in 2021, but that doesn't mean you can't jam out to tracks like "Beautiful" by Akon and "Crazy in Love" by Beyoncé. In fact, you should bond over the hits of the 2000s by grabbing a karaoke microphone ($78, Walmart), putting on a playlist from Spotify, and sharing the lyrics to each song on your screen. At the end, rate your top artists from the era.

2. Taste New Flavors Of Ice Cream What's sweeter than taste-testing ice cream with your partner over FaceTime or Zoom? Few date ideas are likely this cute and easy to plan. To prepare, tell your partner to pick up five pints of ice cream, in different flavors and by different brands. Make sure you do the same, and then share your true feelings about each over FaceTime or Zoom.

3. Go On A Scavenger Photo Hunt In the depths of your camera roll, you have so many memories and inside jokes documented. On New Year's Eve, revisit all of the good times you've had with your love by going on a photo hunt. Prior to your date, make a list of things to "hunt" for like a picture of the pizza you ate on your first date, a selfie from a trip you went on together, or a screenshot of a text you sent to each other. When on FaceTime or Zoom, see who can track down a picture for that category the fastest. Then, reminisce.

4. Stream The Holiday Episodes Of 'Friends' A feel-good show like Friends can add some immaculate vibes to your virtual date. So, waste no time streaming the episodes where Ross and Monica do "The Routine," or the crew gathers for a Thanksgiving feast. If you're feeling a little adventurous, see if you can guess the lines coming up, or try learning "The Routine" with your partner over FaceTime or Zoom.

5. Learn How To Make Your Own Sushi Bamboo Sushi Rolling Mat $5 | Amazon See on Amazon No holiday celebration is complete without good food. If you and your partner are self-proclaimed foodies, who love going out to new restaurants, then learn how to make sushi on New Year's Eve. Shop for supplies in advance like a bamboo rolling mat ($5, Amazon), a pack of seaweed, and imitation crab. Take photos of the final results to commemorate your date night.

6. Film A Duet Dance On TikTok Thanks to TikTok's "duet" feature, you and your partner don't have to be in the same room to film a trendy dance. Together, you can simply learn the moves, then film your individual videos. Then, you can put the videos together using the app, and share your in-sync moves with the world.

7. Play Video Games You Loved As A Kid When you were kids, you and your partner may have played video games like Temple Run and Club Penguin. Take a note out of Emma Chamberlain's playbook — and one of her latest vlogs where she plays nostalgic games — and see what those games are like now that you're an adult. See if you remember all the trick moves and secret codes for a New Year's Eve that is both nostalgic and exciting.

8. Participate In A Tarot Card Reading Are you curiuos about what's in store for you and your partner in the new year? During your New Year's Eve virtual date, do a tarot card reading via Airbnb's Online Experiences. For $50 per person, you and your partner can tune into a session with Mak, who is a witch and intuitive consultant.

9. Paint Postcards To Send To Each Other DIY Watercolor Postcard Set $14 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters If your partner's love language is getting and receiving gifts, it's a no-brainer that you need to paint postcards ($14, Urban Outfitters) during your date on New Year's Eve. This activity is a romantic one, because you get to send the postcards afterwards, with a heartfelt message and your homemade design. Your SO also gets to look forward to receiving your card and keeping it for years to come.