Amongst all the glitz and glam that comes with New Year's, there are some key themes. One is partying with friends, another is toasting champagne when the clock strikes midnight, and last but not least, setting resolutions for the new year. Whether you’re going out or staying in to celebrate this year, you’ll want to document all of it — and what better way to share your plans with friends than by using New Year's puns for Instagram captions?

Puns are always a good idea to use with basically any picture. Even though they can be a little cheesy, you best bet they’ll put a smile on your followers’ faces when they read your caption. So, whether you are posting a cute mirror selfie of your sparkly outfit, a sweet picture of your pooch wearing a New Year’s crown, a candid dancing moment, or a pic of you staying home in your loungewear, your IG post with a matching New Year’s pun will show off your personality and rake in all the likes.

Start the new year off right with a great picture and funny caption. This list of 34 puns and hilarious quotes will do the trick and pull everything together. And if you can't decide on just one picture to post, thank goodness for the gallery feature. Happy New Year, and have fun getting your ‘gram on.

franckreporter/E+/Getty Images

"A New Year's resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other." "My New Year's resolution is to be more optimistic by keeping my cup half full.” "My New Year’s resolution is 1080p." "My New Year's resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year's resolutions." "Wanted my dress to sparkle like it’s New Year’s Eve." "My resolution was to read more, so I put the subtitles on my TV." "Gettin' ready for all those 'I haven't showered since last year' jokes." "New Year? I just got used to this last one!" "What do you call always having a date for New Year's Eve? Social security." "Only gouda times at this family gathering.” "What is corn's favorite holiday? New Ear's Day!" "This slice stole a pizza my heart at midnight.” "Keeping things bubbly.” “Time to wine down.” "[Insert past year], you’re toast.” “My NYE date stole a pizza my heart.” "Sips about to go down." “Pawty like it’s [insert new year].” “Let’s get this pawty started.” “Not wine-ing about this view.” “I’ll toast to that.” "New Year's wishes, midnight kisses." "Where there's wine, there's a way." "Sip me baby one more time." "I'd rather be someone's shot of whiskey than someone's cup of tea." "New year, same 'ole me." “New year, who dis?” “Page one of 365!” “Cheers to the new year!” “Thank u, next.” — Ariana Grande, “thank u, next” “New year, same me.” “Walking in a confetti wonderland.” “Less bitter, more glitter.” “Now accepting applications for my New Year’s kiss.”