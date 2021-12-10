7 New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas With PJs, Because Comfort Is Key

New Year’s Eve is always a big night for bashes, champagne, and all the festivities you can handle. But, just because you’re getting in on the party hopping doesn’t mean you have to force yourself into some uncomfortable outfit. Instead, you can style your pajamas or loungewear to create the perfect New Year’s Eve look.

NYE is one of the most stressful holidays on the calendar, IMHO. The expectations for sending off the past year while trying to start the new one right can be beyond overwhelming. It’s enough to make anyone want to call it and spend the night watching the ball drop from the peace of their own couch. Which is, honestly, a great way to ring in 2022. And luckily, loungewear and pajamas are so cute these days, you can feel like a star in your cozy clothes whether you’re staying in or going out.

If you’re anything like me, you probably spent most of 2021 in loungewear anyway, so it’s a fitting way to say goodbye. And, given that you’re going to have to be up and at ‘em until at least midnight local time, you might as well do it in the most comfortable way possible.

1. NYE Loungewear Outfit Idea: Carrie Bradshaw Edition

When I think of iconic NYE ‘fits, my mind immediately jumps to Carrie Bradshaw’s fur coat, pearls, and pjs from the SATC movie. It’s relaxed yet opulent; cozy and chic; it’s just the ideal NYE look. All you need to recreate this outfit is some glitzy accessories and a big coat to keep the winter chill at bay.

2. NYE Loungewear Outfit Idea: Velour Forever

You’ll look and feel like a million bucks if you break out a velour pajama set this NYE. The material is absolutely decadent, and you’ll feel like you never even got out of bed. All this set needs is some fun jewelry and you’re good to take on the party.

3. NYE Loungewear Outfit Idea: Sleep But Sensual

Pajamas don’t have to be frumpy. Instead, you can go down a super sensual route with this Savage X Fenty set. While this looks like a great going out ‘fit (especially with the sparkly details), it’s so soft, you can crash right into bed after celebrating.

4. NYE Loungewear Outfit Idea: Frilly Nightgown

Is it really New Year’s Eve if you don’t freeze your legs off? To achieve that, your cozy look should include a nightgown. Make it even better by getting Linea Donatella’s Robe and Nightgown set ($38, Macy’s). Walking around in this will have you feeling like a princess, and that’s definitely the energy you want to bring into 2022.

5. NYE Loungewear Outfit Idea: Jumpsuit City

Just lean fully into the comfy life by wrapping yourself head to toe in a jumpsuit. But, rather than struggling with a fitted one or stepping out in a shark onesie, you should step out in Venus’ Sequin Jumpsuit ($49, Venus). Its sequin details, belt, and slightly fitted silhouette are ideal for snuggling and style.

6. NYE Loungewear Outfit Idea: Add A Robe

With a piece like Boohoo’s Gemma Collins Robe ($24, Boohoo), it doesn’t matter what else you’re wearing because everyone will just want to know where you got your robe. It’s definitely going to be the statement part of your NYE outfit.

7. NYE Loungewear Outfit Idea: Matching Sets

The best way to give off “put together” vibes is by matching your outfit well, and you can go even further with It’s Juliet’s Lounge Set ($44, It’s Juliet). Monochromatic ‘fits have become a must due to their chic, streamlined appearance.